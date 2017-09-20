Zedd & Liam Payne - «Get Low» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

(Verse 1)

Shake too low

But that don’t mean much

Sensitive tough, you don’t get enough

I’ve been drowning in your, lost in the rush

Faded you’re stuck, I help you up

(Pre-Chorus)

Don’t care if you’re too loud, sexy, I want you now

Bet I could take you there, whisper it in your ear

What do you wanna feel? Let’s just enjoy the thrill

I’ll take a breath of will, and give you the touch you’re missing

(Chorus)

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

(Verse 2)

Beautiful as you are, I wanna light up your dark

Maybe you don’t believe in me

It’s hard to know what you see in me

Don’t be quick to say no, my chest is your pillow

Come out of the shadows, I know that you’re fragile

(Pre-Chorus)

Don’t care if you’re too loud, sexy, I want you now

Bet I could take you there, whisper it in your ear

What do you wanna feel? Let’s just enjoy the thrill

I’ll take a breath of will, and give you the touch you’re missing

(Chorus)

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

(Post-Chorus)

I like the way you take me there

I like the way you touch yourself

Don’t hold back, I want that

When the water come down, I’ma get in that

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

(Bridge)

I’m right here, you know, when your waves explode

Let’s skip the undertone

Know that you’ve been broken

Know that you’ve been hoping

Swimming in your ocean

Your new life is floating

The stars are made to shine

Reach up and make a wish

It’s a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse

When the sound of love is blowing crazy in the wind

You don’t have to pretend

I don’t care where you’ve been

(Chorus)

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

(Post-Chorus)

I like the way you take me there

I like the way you touch yourself

Don’t hold back, I want that

When the water come down, I’ma get in that

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb