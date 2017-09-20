Στους δρόμους του Λονδίνου εξόρμησαν ο Zedd με τον Liam Payne, εκπλήσσοντας τους περαστικούς.
Ο Zedd και ο Liam Payne οπτικοποιούν εκ νέου τη συνεργασία τους στο «Get Low», αυτή τη φορά με διαφορετικό φόντο.
Έπειτα από την υπέρ-επιτυχημένη συνάντηση με την Alessia Cara στο «Stay», που έχει συγκεντρώσει 475,5 εκατομμύρια αναπαραγωγές στο Spotify και σχεδόν 278 εκατομμύρια προβολές στο YouTube, ο -γεννημένος στη Ρωσία- Γερμανός DJ και μουσικός παραγωγός συμμαχεί με το μέλος των One Direction στον «ορισμό του καλοκαιρινού τραγουδιού», όπως το χαρακτήρισε ο ίδιος.
Για τον Βρετανό τραγουδιστή, πρόκειται για το δεύτερο single μετά την κυκλοφορία του πρώτου προσωπικού τραγουδιού του, «Strip That Down».
Το «Get Low» είναι η πιο urban δημιουργία που έχει παρουσιάσει έως τώρα ο Zedd, ενώ η φωνή του Liam Payne εφάρμοσε ιδανικά επάνω στον ελκυστικό ρυθμό του.
Στα μέσα του καλοκαιριού, οι δύο νεαροί άνδρες έδωσαν μορφή στο «Get Low», βιώνοντας την απόλυτη ταξιδιωτική εμπειρία, ανάμεσα σε εξωτικούς προορισμούς και εκρηκτικές συναυλίες σε όλο τον πλανήτη, με την αδρεναλίνη να παραμένει στα ύψη από το πρώτο μέχρι το τελευταίο δευτερόλεπτο.
Αυτή τη φορά διάλεξαν διαφορετικό σκηνικό, εκπλήσσοντας τους περαστικούς στους δρόμους του Λονδίνου.
Ο Zedd και ο Liam Payne εξόρμησαν στη βρετανική πρωτεύουσα διαθέτοντας τον κατάλληλο εξοπλισμό, μικρόφωνο, ηχεία και πλήκτρα. Το «Get Low» ακούστηκε στα πιο δημόσια μέρη που θα μπορούσαν να φανταστούν, με τις κάμερες να τους ακολουθούν και να καταγράφουν τις αυθόρμητες αντιδράσεις του κοινού, όλων των ηλικιών, που χόρευε μαζί τους και απαθανάτιζε τις στιγμές.
(Verse 1)
Shake too low
But that don’t mean much
Sensitive tough, you don’t get enough
I’ve been drowning in your, lost in the rush
Faded you’re stuck, I help you up
(Pre-Chorus)
Don’t care if you’re too loud, sexy, I want you now
Bet I could take you there, whisper it in your ear
What do you wanna feel? Let’s just enjoy the thrill
I’ll take a breath of will, and give you the touch you’re missing
(Chorus)
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
(Verse 2)
Beautiful as you are, I wanna light up your dark
Maybe you don’t believe in me
It’s hard to know what you see in me
Don’t be quick to say no, my chest is your pillow
Come out of the shadows, I know that you’re fragile
(Pre-Chorus)
Don’t care if you’re too loud, sexy, I want you now
Bet I could take you there, whisper it in your ear
What do you wanna feel? Let’s just enjoy the thrill
I’ll take a breath of will, and give you the touch you’re missing
(Chorus)
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
(Post-Chorus)
I like the way you take me there
I like the way you touch yourself
Don’t hold back, I want that
When the water come down, I’ma get in that
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
(Bridge)
I’m right here, you know, when your waves explode
Let’s skip the undertone
Know that you’ve been broken
Know that you’ve been hoping
Swimming in your ocean
Your new life is floating
The stars are made to shine
Reach up and make a wish
It’s a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse
When the sound of love is blowing crazy in the wind
You don’t have to pretend
I don’t care where you’ve been
(Chorus)
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
(Post-Chorus)
I like the way you take me there
I like the way you touch yourself
Don’t hold back, I want that
When the water come down, I’ma get in that
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb