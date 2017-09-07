Το καινούριο τραγούδι του ZAYN με τη συνδρομή της Sia κυκλοφορεί.
Η απροσδόκητη συνάντηση του ZAYN με τη Sia μόλις αποκαλύφθηκε και το θέαμα είναι μία συναρπαστική παραγωγή «χολιγουντιανού» επιπέδου.
Την άνοιξη του 2016, ο Βρετανός τραγουδιστής κατόρθωσε να γίνει ο πρώτος άνδρας καλλιτέχνης που έκανε ντεμπούτο στο Νο1 του τοπικού chart με τον πρώτο προσωπικό δίσκο του, το «Mind Of Mine». Ενάμιση χρόνο μετά, ο ZAYN κάνει το πιο αποφασιστικό βήμα για τη δεύτερη ολοκληρωμένη δουλειά του, για την οποία μιλούσε συνεχώς στις τελευταίες συνεντεύξεις, αφήνοντας αόριστο κάθε ενδεχόμενο και ημερομηνία.
Τελικά, αποκαλύπτει το καινούριο single του πιο γρήγορα από ό,τι θα προσδοκούσε κανείς, προκαλώντας φρενίτιδα στα εκατομμύρια των θαυμαστών του σε όλον τον κόσμο.
Το νέο τραγούδι του ZAYN έχει τον τίτλο «Dusk Till Dawn» και είναι μία ανέλπιστη συνεργασία με τη Sia, την Αυστραλή τραγουδίστρια και hitmaker που μας έχει χαρίσει smash hits όπως τα «Cheap Thrills», «Chandelier», «The Greatest», «Alive» και όχι μόνο.
Βέβαια, η συμμετοχή της Sia περιορίζεται στα φωνητικά, όμως συνυπογράφει το τραγούδι μαζί με τον τραγουδιστή και το βραβευμένο με Grammy παραγωγό Greg Kurstin («Hello», «Chandelier», «Elastic Heart» και αμέτρητες ακόμη δημιουργίες).
Το «Dusk Till Dawn» κάνει πρεμιέρα συνοδευόμενο από ένα κινηματογραφικό video clip δράσης, επηρεασμένο από τις ταινίες του Χόλιγουντ.
Τη σκηνοθεσία έχει αναλάβει ο Marc Webb («The Amazing Spiderman»), στο πρώτο μουσικό βίντεο που επιμελείται έπειτα από οχτώ χρόνια και πρωταγωνιστεί μαζί με τον ZAYN η Αμερικανίδα ηθοποιός Jemima Kirke. Το σενάριο έχει βάση μία μυστηριώδη με άγνωστο, αλλά πολύτιμο όπως προκύπτει, περιεχόμενο, η οποία στέκεται αφορμή για ένα έντονο και συναρπαστικό τέλος.
[Verse 1]
I’ll tryna be in that
Not tryna be cool
Just tryna be in this
Tell me how you choose
Can you feel why you’re in this
Can you feel it through
All on the window
Inside this room
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause I wanna touch baby
I wanna feel it too
I wanna see the sunrise in you
Seen just you
Light it up, on the run
Last me down, tonight
Make it up, fall in love, try
[Chorus]
But you’ll never be alone
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll hold you in these forearms
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
[Verse 2]
Will you show like a jacket?
So do yours too
Little road on a rocky
To find the way that fades
Can you feel why you’re in this
Can you feel it through
All on the window
Inside this room
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause I wanna touch baby
I wanna feel it too
I wanna see the sunrise in you
Seen just you
Light it up, On the run
Last me down, Tonight
Make it up, Fall in love, Try
[Chorus]
But you’ll never be alone
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll hold you in these forearms
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
[Bridge]
Could you loved in your body?
So, only you that can stop it
Go, give love to your body
So, only you that can stop it
Go, give love to your body
So, only you that can stop it
Go, give love to your body
Go, give love to your body
[Chorus]
But you’ll never be alone
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll hold you in these forearms
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
Το «Dusk Till Dawn» έρχεται μετά το «Still Got Time» με τον PARTYNEXTDOOR και τη συνύπαρξη του Zayn με την Taylor Swift στο «I Don’t Wanna Live Forever» για το soundtrack του «Fifty Shades Darker», ένα τραγούδι που βραβεύθηκε ως η «Καλύτερη Συνεργασία» της χρονιάς στα πρόσφατα MTV Video Music Awards 2017.
