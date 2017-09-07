ZAYN - «Dusk Till Dawn» ft. Sia (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I’ll tryna be in that

Not tryna be cool

Just tryna be in this

Tell me how you choose

Can you feel why you’re in this

Can you feel it through

All on the window

Inside this room

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I wanna touch baby

I wanna feel it too

I wanna see the sunrise in you

Seen just you

Light it up, on the run

Last me down, tonight

Make it up, fall in love, try

[Chorus]

But you’ll never be alone

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll hold you in these forearms

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here

[Verse 2]

Will you show like a jacket?

So do yours too

Little road on a rocky

To find the way that fades

Can you feel why you’re in this

Can you feel it through

All on the window

Inside this room

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I wanna touch baby

I wanna feel it too

I wanna see the sunrise in you

Seen just you

Light it up, On the run

Last me down, Tonight

Make it up, Fall in love, Try

[Chorus]

But you’ll never be alone

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll hold you in these forearms

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here

[Bridge]

Could you loved in your body?

So, only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

So, only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

So, only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

Go, give love to your body

[Chorus]

But you’ll never be alone

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll hold you in these forearms

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll be with you from dust till dawn

Baby, I am out here