Ποιοι προηγούνται στις υποψηφιότητες των iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020;

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα iHeartRadio Music Awards της φετινής χρονιάς.
Η Billie Eilish, η Lizzo και ο Lil Nas X έχουν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες για τα iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020.
Η τελετή απονομής θα βραβεύσει τους καλλιτέχνες τα τραγούδια των οποίων ακούστηκαν περισσότερο στους σταθμούς iHeartRadio και στην εφαρμογή iHeartRadio το 2019 και θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 29 Μαρτίου στο Shrine Auditorium στο Λος Άντζελες.
Οι Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Drake, Halsey, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone και Summer Walker είναι μεταξύ των καλλιτεχνών που διεκδικούν βραβεία.
Για το βραβείο στην κατηγορία Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς υποψήφια είναι το «bad guy» της Billie Eilish, το «Old Town Road» του Lil Nas X, το «Señorita» των Shawn Mendes και Camila Cabello, το «Sucker» των Jonas Brothers και το «Truth Hurts» της Lizzo.
Οι Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Halsey και Taylor Swift διεκδικούν το βραβείο Γυναίκα Καλλιτέχνης της Χρονιάς και οι Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone και Shawn Mendes το βραβείο Άνδρας Καλλιτέχνης της Χρονιάς.
Το κοινό έχει τη δυνατότητα να ψηφίζει από τις 8 Ιανουαρίου έως τις 23 Μαρτίου για να αναδείξουν τους νικητές στις κατηγορίες: Καλύτερη Στρατιά Θαυμαστών, Καλύτεροι Στίχοι, Καλύτερη Διασκευή, Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο, Καλύτερο Remix, Star των Social Media.
Ζωντανά στα iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 θα τραγουδήσει ο Justin Bieber και άλλοι καλλιτέχνες που θα ανακοινωθούν σύντομα.
Οι υποψηφιότητες των iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020
Song of the Year
«bad guy» – Billie Eilish
«Old Town Road» – Lil Nas X
«Señorita» – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
«Sucker» – Jonas Brothers
«Truth Hurts» – Lizzo
Female Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Best Collaboration
«Dancing With A Stranger» – Sam Smith & Normani
«Eastside» – benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid
«I Don’t Care» – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
«Señorita» – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
«Sunflower» – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Best New Pop Artist
Ava Max
FLETCHER
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
«bad guy» – Billie Eilish
«Doin’ Time» – Lana Del Rey
«Ready To Let Go» – Cage The Elephant
«The Hype» – twenty one pilots
«Trampoline» – SHAED
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
Dirty Honey
Dominic Fike
Matt Maeson
SHAED
The Glorious Sons
Rock Song of the Year
«Blue On Black» – Five Finger Death Punch
«Ghost» – Badflower
«Lo/Hi» – The Black Keys
«Monsters» – Shinedown
«S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)» – The Glorious Sons
Rock Artist of the Year
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Country Song of the Year
«Beautiful Crazy» – Luke Combs
«GIRL» – Maren Morris
«God’s Country» – Blake Shelton
«The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home» – Justin Moore
«Whiskey Glasses» – Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist
Jimmie Allen
Matt Stell
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Runaway June
Dance Song of the Year
«Body» – Loud Luxury featuring brando
«Close To Me» – Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee
«Here With Me» – Marshmello featuring Chvrches
«Higher Love» – Kygo & Whitney Houston
«So Close» – NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku
Dance Artist of the Year
Diplo
Kygo
Loud Luxury
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
«Going Bad» – Meek Mill featuring Drake
«Money In The Grave» – Drake featuring Rick Ross
«Money» – Cardi B
«Old Town Road» – Lil Nas X
«Suge» – DaBaby
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Meek Mill
Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
City Girls
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
R&B Song of the Year
«Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)» – Beyoncé
«Girls Need Love (Remix)» – Summer Walker & Drake
«No Guidance» – Chris Brown featuring Drake
«Shot Clock» – Ella Mai
«Talk» – Khalid
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist
Ari Lennox
LightSkinKeisha
Nicole Bus
Summer Walker
The Bonfyre
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year
«Calma» – Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko
«Con Calma» – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow
«MIA» – Bad Bunny featuring Drake
«QUE PRETENDES» – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
«Taki Taki» – DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist
Camilo
Guaynaa
Lunay
Rosalía
Sech
Producer of the Year
Andrew Watt
Benny Blanco
Finneas
Louis Bell
Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Finneas
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Savan Kotecha
Best Lyrics
«10,000 Hours» – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
«7 rings» – Ariana Grande
«bad guy» – Billie Eilish
«Beautiful People» – Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
«Hot Girl Summer» – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
«Juice» – Lizzo
«Lose You To Love Me» – Selena Gomez
«Nightmare» – Halsey
«Señorita» – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
«Someone You Loved» – Lewis Capaldi
«The Bones» – Maren Morris
«You Need to Calm Down» – Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song
Led Zeppelin – «Black Dog» – Miley Cyrus cover
Ariana Grande – «break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored» – Lana Del Rey cover
Phil Collins – «Can’t Stop Loving You» – Taylor Swift cover
Sam Smith & Normani – «Dancing With A Stranger» – 5SOS cover
Elvin Bishop – «Fooled Around and Fell in Love» – Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover
The Rembrandts – «I’ll Be There For You» – Meghan Trainor cover
Taylor Swift – «Lover» – Keith Urban cover
Lewis Capaldi – «Someone You Loved» – Camila Cabello cover
Jonas Brothers – «Sucker» – Halsey cover
Best Fan Army
Agnation – Agnez Mo
Arianators – Ariana Grande
Beliebers – Justin Bieber
BTSArmy – BTS
Camilizers – Camila Cabello
Harries – Harry Styles
Limelights – Why Don’t We
Louies – Louis Tomlinson
MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
Niallers – Niall Horan
Selenators – Selena Gomez
Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video
«7 rings» – Ariana Grande
«bad guy» – Billie Eilish
«Boy With Luv» – BTS featuring Halsey
«Con Altura» – Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho
«Con Calma» – Daddy Yankee & Snow
«Dancing With A Stranger» – Sam Smith & Normani
«I Don’t Care» – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
«Kill This Love» – BLACKPINK
«ME!» – Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
«Old Town Road» – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
«Señorita» – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
«Sucker» – Jonas Brothers
Social Star Award
Asher Angel
Cody Orlove
Danielle Cohn
DeStorm Power
King Bach
Montana Tucker
Niki and Gabi
Piper Rockelle
Scotty Sire
Stephanie Poetri
The Moy Boys
Zoe Laverne
Best Remix
«bad guy» – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)
«Con Calma» – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow
«Good As Hell» – Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande
«Higher Love» – Kygo & Whitney Houston
«Lover» – Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes
«Old Town Road» – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
«The Bones» – Maren Morris featuring Hozier
«Thotiana» – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG
«Trampoline» – SHAED featuring Zayn
«Without Me» – Halsey featuring Juice WRLD
Favorite Tour Photographer
Adam Degross (Post Malone)
Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Blair Caldwell (Normani)
Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)
Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)
Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)
Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)
Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)
Favorite Music Video Choreography
«7 rings» (Ariana Grande) – Scott and Brian Nicholson
«How Do You Sleep?» (Sam Smith) – Parris Goebel
«Kill This Love» (BLACKPINK) – Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin
«ME!» (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) – Tyce Diorio
«Motivation» (Normani) – Sean Bankhead
«Señorita» (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) – Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens