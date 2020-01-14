Ποιοι προηγούνται στις υποψηφιότητες των iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020;

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα iHeartRadio Music Awards της φετινής χρονιάς.

Η Billie Eilish, η Lizzo και ο Lil Nas X έχουν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες για τα iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020.

Η τελετή απονομής θα βραβεύσει τους καλλιτέχνες τα τραγούδια των οποίων ακούστηκαν περισσότερο στους σταθμούς iHeartRadio και στην εφαρμογή iHeartRadio το 2019 και θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 29 Μαρτίου στο Shrine Auditorium στο Λος Άντζελες.

Οι Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Drake, Halsey, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone και Summer Walker είναι μεταξύ των καλλιτεχνών που διεκδικούν βραβεία.

Για το βραβείο στην κατηγορία Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς υποψήφια είναι το «bad guy» της Billie Eilish, το «Old Town Road» του Lil Nas X, το «Señorita» των Shawn Mendes και Camila Cabello, το «Sucker» των Jonas Brothers και το «Truth Hurts» της Lizzo.

Οι Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Halsey και Taylor Swift διεκδικούν το βραβείο Γυναίκα Καλλιτέχνης της Χρονιάς και οι Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone και Shawn Mendes το βραβείο Άνδρας Καλλιτέχνης της Χρονιάς.

Το κοινό έχει τη δυνατότητα να ψηφίζει από τις 8 Ιανουαρίου έως τις 23 Μαρτίου για να αναδείξουν τους νικητές στις κατηγορίες: Καλύτερη Στρατιά Θαυμαστών, Καλύτεροι Στίχοι, Καλύτερη Διασκευή, Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο, Καλύτερο Remix, Star των Social Media.

Ζωντανά στα iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 θα τραγουδήσει ο Justin Bieber και άλλοι καλλιτέχνες που θα ανακοινωθούν σύντομα.

Οι υποψηφιότητες των iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020

Song of the Year

«bad guy» – Billie Eilish

«Old Town Road» – Lil Nas X

«Señorita» – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

«Sucker» – Jonas Brothers

«Truth Hurts» – Lizzo

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Best Collaboration

«Dancing With A Stranger» – Sam Smith & Normani

«Eastside» – benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid

«I Don’t Care» – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

«Señorita» – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

«Sunflower» – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Best New Pop Artist

Ava Max

FLETCHER

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

«bad guy» – Billie Eilish

«Doin’ Time» – Lana Del Rey

«Ready To Let Go» – Cage The Elephant

«The Hype» – twenty one pilots

«Trampoline» – SHAED

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons

Rock Song of the Year

«Blue On Black» – Five Finger Death Punch

«Ghost» – Badflower

«Lo/Hi» – The Black Keys

«Monsters» – Shinedown

«S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)» – The Glorious Sons

Rock Artist of the Year

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Country Song of the Year

«Beautiful Crazy» – Luke Combs

«GIRL» – Maren Morris

«God’s Country» – Blake Shelton

«The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home» – Justin Moore

«Whiskey Glasses» – Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

Dance Song of the Year

«Body» – Loud Luxury featuring brando

«Close To Me» – Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

«Here With Me» – Marshmello featuring Chvrches

«Higher Love» – Kygo & Whitney Houston

«So Close» – NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku

Dance Artist of the Year

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

«Going Bad» – Meek Mill featuring Drake

«Money In The Grave» – Drake featuring Rick Ross

«Money» – Cardi B

«Old Town Road» – Lil Nas X

«Suge» – DaBaby

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

R&B Song of the Year

«Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)» – Beyoncé

«Girls Need Love (Remix)» – Summer Walker & Drake

«No Guidance» – Chris Brown featuring Drake

«Shot Clock» – Ella Mai

«Talk» – Khalid

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker

The Bonfyre

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year

«Calma» – Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko

«Con Calma» – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow

«MIA» – Bad Bunny featuring Drake

«QUE PRETENDES» – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

«Taki Taki» – DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist

Camilo

Guaynaa

Lunay

Rosalía

Sech

Producer of the Year

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Finneas

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Finneas

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Savan Kotecha

Best Lyrics

«10,000 Hours» – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

«7 rings» – Ariana Grande

«bad guy» – Billie Eilish

«Beautiful People» – Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

«Hot Girl Summer» – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

«Juice» – Lizzo

«Lose You To Love Me» – Selena Gomez

«Nightmare» – Halsey

«Señorita» – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

«Someone You Loved» – Lewis Capaldi

«The Bones» – Maren Morris

«You Need to Calm Down» – Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song

Led Zeppelin – «Black Dog» – Miley Cyrus cover

Ariana Grande – «break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored» – Lana Del Rey cover

Phil Collins – «Can’t Stop Loving You» – Taylor Swift cover

Sam Smith & Normani – «Dancing With A Stranger» – 5SOS cover

Elvin Bishop – «Fooled Around and Fell in Love» – Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover

The Rembrandts – «I’ll Be There For You» – Meghan Trainor cover

Taylor Swift – «Lover» – Keith Urban cover

Lewis Capaldi – «Someone You Loved» – Camila Cabello cover

Jonas Brothers – «Sucker» – Halsey cover

Best Fan Army

Agnation – Agnez Mo

Arianators – Ariana Grande

Beliebers – Justin Bieber

BTSArmy – BTS

Camilizers – Camila Cabello

Harries – Harry Styles

Limelights – Why Don’t We

Louies – Louis Tomlinson

MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

Niallers – Niall Horan

Selenators – Selena Gomez

Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video

«7 rings» – Ariana Grande

«bad guy» – Billie Eilish

«Boy With Luv» – BTS featuring Halsey

«Con Altura» – Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

«Con Calma» – Daddy Yankee & Snow

«Dancing With A Stranger» – Sam Smith & Normani

«I Don’t Care» – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

«Kill This Love» – BLACKPINK

«ME!» – Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

«Old Town Road» – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

«Señorita» – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

«Sucker» – Jonas Brothers

Social Star Award

Asher Angel

Cody Orlove

Danielle Cohn

DeStorm Power

King Bach

Montana Tucker

Niki and Gabi

Piper Rockelle

Scotty Sire

Stephanie Poetri

The Moy Boys

Zoe Laverne

Best Remix

«bad guy» – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)

«Con Calma» – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow

«Good As Hell» – Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande

«Higher Love» – Kygo & Whitney Houston

«Lover» – Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes

«Old Town Road» – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

«The Bones» – Maren Morris featuring Hozier

«Thotiana» – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG

«Trampoline» – SHAED featuring Zayn

«Without Me» – Halsey featuring Juice WRLD

Favorite Tour Photographer

Adam Degross (Post Malone)

Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)

Andy DeLuca (5SOS)

Blair Caldwell (Normani)

Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)

Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)

Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)

Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)

Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)

Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)

Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)

Favorite Music Video Choreography

«7 rings» (Ariana Grande) – Scott and Brian Nicholson

«How Do You Sleep?» (Sam Smith) – Parris Goebel

«Kill This Love» (BLACKPINK) – Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin

«ME!» (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) – Tyce Diorio

«Motivation» (Normani) – Sean Bankhead

«Señorita» (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) – Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens