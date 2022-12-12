Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων

Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες επιστρέφουν – Δείτε τις υποψηφιότητες

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες του 2023 ανακοινώθηκαν τη Δευτέρα 12 Δεκεμβρίου.

Το 2022, δεν πραγματοποιήθηκε τελετή απονομής για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες και οι νικητές ανακοινώθηκαν μέσω δελτίο τύπου, με το NBC να αρνείται να μεταδώσει τη διοργάνωση μετά από έρευνα που διενεργήθηκε για το σώμα ψηφοφορίας των βραβείων, την Ένωση Ανταποκριτών Ξένου Τύπου του Χόλιγουντ (HFPA).

Ενώ η HFPA έχει δεχθεί μεγάλη κριτική όλα αυτά τα χρόνια, συμπεριλαμβανομένων ισχυρισμών για δωροδοκία, μια έρευνα των Los Angeles Times του 2021 ανέδειξε την εντυπωσιακή έλλειψη ποικιλομορφίας στην HFPA, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του γεγονότος ότι δεν είχε καθόλου μαύρα μέλη.

Ο Tom Cruise μάλιστα επέστρεψε τρία από τα βραβεία του με αφορμή τις αντιδράσεις.

Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες θα επιστρέψουν στις 10 Ιανουαρίου 2023 στο Beverly Hilton στο Beverly Hills της Καλιφόρνιας με οικοδεσπότη τον κωμικό Jerrod Carmichael.

Στις κατηγορίες κινηματογραφικών ταινιών, το «The Banshees of Inisherin» του Martin McDonagh προηγείται με οκτώ (8) υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθεί η ταινία «The Fabelmans» του Steven Spielberg με πέντε (5) υποψηφιότητες

Στον τομέα της τηλεόρασης, η επιτυχημένη κωμική σειρά «Abbot Elementary» του ABC προηγείται στην κούρσα με πέντε (5) υποψηφιότητες, ενώ «The Crown» έλαβε τέσσερις (4) υποψηφιότητες.

Για τον τίτλο της Καλύτερης Δραματικής Ταινίας διαγωνίζονται τα «Avatar: The Way of Water», «Elvis», «The Fabelmans», «Tár» και «Top Gun: Maverick», ενώ για το Καλύτερο Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία είναι υποψήφιες οι ταινίες «Babylon», «The Banshees of Inisherin», «Everything Everywhere All At Once», «Triangle of Sadness» και «Glass Onion».

Η ταινία «Elvis» για τον βασιλιά του rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley έλαβε συνολικά τρεις υποψηφιότητες: για την Καλύτερη Δραματική Ταινία, για τον Καλύτερο Α’ Ανδρικό Ρόλο (Austin Butler) και για τον Καλύτερο Σκηνοθέτη (Baz Luhrmann).

Η Selena Gomez έλαβε επίσης την πρώτη υποψηφιότητά για Χρυσή Σφαίρα ως ηθοποιός, καθώς προτείνεται για το βραβείο του Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά για τη συμμετοχή της στο«Only Murders In The Building» του Hulu.

Για το Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι είναι υποψήφια μεταξύ άλλων το «Carolina» της Taylor Swift από την ταινία «Where The Crawdads Sing» (Εκεί Που Τραγουδάνε Οι Καραβίδες), το «Hold My Hand» της Lady Gaga από το «Top Gun: Maverick» και το «Lift Me Up» της Rihanna από το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever».

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023

Κατηγορίες Κινηματογράφου

Best Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture — Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress — Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Actor — Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Actor — Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You – Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once –

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Director

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan – Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Inu-Oh

Best Picture – Foreign Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina – 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan – Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

«Carolina» – Taylor Swift για το «Where the Crawdads Sing»

«Ciao Papa» – Alexandre Desplat για το «Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio»

«Hold My Hand» – Lady Gaga & Bloodpop για το «Top Gun: Maverick»

«Lift me up» – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Ryan Coogler για το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»

«Naatu Naatu» – Kala Bhairava, M. M., Keeravani & Rahul Sipligunj για το «RRR»

Κατηγορίες Τηλεόρασης

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series — Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Actress — Drama

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Actor — Drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Jean Smart – Hacks

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Best Actor in a TV Series — Comedy

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Musical-Comedy or Drama

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series – Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actor in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy

Best Actress in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Lily James – Pam and Tommy

Jessica Chastain – George and Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Best Supporting Actor — TV Movie/Limited

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam and Tommy

Best Supporting Actress — TV Movie/Limited

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress — Comedy or Drama

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor — Comedy or Drama

John Turturro – Severance

Henry Winkler – Barry

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Lithgow – The Old Man