Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων

Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες επιστρέφουν – Δείτε τις υποψηφιότητες
Οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες του 2023 ανακοινώθηκαν τη Δευτέρα 12 Δεκεμβρίου.
Το 2022, δεν πραγματοποιήθηκε τελετή απονομής για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες και οι νικητές ανακοινώθηκαν μέσω δελτίο τύπου, με το NBC να αρνείται να μεταδώσει τη διοργάνωση μετά από έρευνα που διενεργήθηκε για το σώμα ψηφοφορίας των βραβείων, την Ένωση Ανταποκριτών Ξένου Τύπου του Χόλιγουντ (HFPA).
Ενώ η HFPA έχει δεχθεί μεγάλη κριτική όλα αυτά τα χρόνια, συμπεριλαμβανομένων ισχυρισμών για δωροδοκία, μια έρευνα των Los Angeles Times του 2021 ανέδειξε την εντυπωσιακή έλλειψη ποικιλομορφίας στην HFPA, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του γεγονότος ότι δεν είχε καθόλου μαύρα μέλη.
Ο Tom Cruise μάλιστα επέστρεψε τρία από τα βραβεία του με αφορμή τις αντιδράσεις.
Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες θα επιστρέψουν στις 10 Ιανουαρίου 2023 στο Beverly Hilton στο Beverly Hills της Καλιφόρνιας με οικοδεσπότη τον κωμικό Jerrod Carmichael.
Στις κατηγορίες κινηματογραφικών ταινιών, το «The Banshees of Inisherin» του Martin McDonagh προηγείται με οκτώ (8) υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθεί η ταινία «The Fabelmans» του Steven Spielberg με πέντε (5) υποψηφιότητες
Στον τομέα της τηλεόρασης, η επιτυχημένη κωμική σειρά «Abbot Elementary» του ABC προηγείται στην κούρσα με πέντε (5) υποψηφιότητες, ενώ «The Crown» έλαβε τέσσερις (4) υποψηφιότητες.
Για τον τίτλο της Καλύτερης Δραματικής Ταινίας διαγωνίζονται τα «Avatar: The Way of Water», «Elvis», «The Fabelmans», «Tár» και «Top Gun: Maverick», ενώ για το Καλύτερο Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία είναι υποψήφιες οι ταινίες «Babylon», «The Banshees of Inisherin», «Everything Everywhere All At Once», «Triangle of Sadness» και «Glass Onion».
Η ταινία «Elvis» για τον βασιλιά του rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley έλαβε συνολικά τρεις υποψηφιότητες: για την Καλύτερη Δραματική Ταινία, για τον Καλύτερο Α’ Ανδρικό Ρόλο (Austin Butler) και για τον Καλύτερο Σκηνοθέτη (Baz Luhrmann).
Η Selena Gomez έλαβε επίσης την πρώτη υποψηφιότητά για Χρυσή Σφαίρα ως ηθοποιός, καθώς προτείνεται για το βραβείο του Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά για τη συμμετοχή της στο«Only Murders In The Building» του Hulu.
Για το Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι είναι υποψήφια μεταξύ άλλων το «Carolina» της Taylor Swift από την ταινία «Where The Crawdads Sing» (Εκεί Που Τραγουδάνε Οι Καραβίδες), το «Hold My Hand» της Lady Gaga από το «Top Gun: Maverick» και το «Lift Me Up» της Rihanna από το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever».
Οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023
Κατηγορίες Κινηματογράφου
Best Picture — Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture — Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress — Drama
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Actor — Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Actor — Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Actress — Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You – Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once –
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Director
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan – Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Inu-Oh
Best Picture – Foreign Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina – 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field – Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan – Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
«Carolina» – Taylor Swift για το «Where the Crawdads Sing»
«Ciao Papa» – Alexandre Desplat για το «Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio»
«Hold My Hand» – Lady Gaga & Bloodpop για το «Top Gun: Maverick»
«Lift me up» – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Ryan Coogler για το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»
«Naatu Naatu» – Kala Bhairava, M. M., Keeravani & Rahul Sipligunj για το «RRR»
Κατηγορίες Τηλεόρασης
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Series — Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Actress — Drama
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Actor — Drama
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Actress — Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Jean Smart – Hacks
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Best Actor in a TV Series — Comedy
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Musical-Comedy or Drama
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Limited Series – Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Actor in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy
Best Actress in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Lily James – Pam and Tommy
Jessica Chastain – George and Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Best Supporting Actor — TV Movie/Limited
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam and Tommy
Best Supporting Actress — TV Movie/Limited
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actress — Comedy or Drama
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor — Comedy or Drama
John Turturro – Severance
Henry Winkler – Barry
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Lithgow – The Old Man
