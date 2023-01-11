Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023: Όλοι οι νικητές των βραβείων

Οι νικητές των βραβείων στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023.
Η τελετή απονομής για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023 πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Beverly Hilton στο Beverly Hills της Καλιφόρνιας με παρουσιαστή τον κωμικό Jerrod Carmichael.
Στις κατηγορίες κινηματογραφικών ταινιών, το «The Banshees of Inisherin» του Martin McDonagh προηγούταν με οκτώ (8) υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθούσε η ταινία «The Fabelmans» του Steven Spielberg με πέντε (5) υποψηφιότητες
Στον τομέα της τηλεόρασης, η επιτυχημένη κωμική σειρά «Abbot Elementary» του ABC προηγούταν στην κούρσα με πέντε (5) υποψηφιότητες, ενώ «The Crown» είχε λάβει τέσσερις (4) υποψηφιότητες.
Για τον τίτλο της Καλύτερης Δραματικής Ταινίας διαγωνίστηκαν τα «Avatar: The Way of Water», «Elvis», «The Fabelmans», «Tár» και «Top Gun: Maverick», ενώ για το Καλύτερο Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία ήταν υποψήφιες οι ταινίες «Babylon», «The Banshees of Inisherin», «Everything Everywhere All At Once», «Triangle of Sadness» και «Glass Onion».
Η ταινία «Elvis» για τον βασιλιά του rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley έλαβε συνολικά τρεις υποψηφιότητες, με τον Austin Butler να κερδίζει το βραβείο για τον Α’ Ανδρικό Ρόλο.
Η Selena Gomez είχε κερδίσει επίσης την πρώτη υποψηφιότητά για Χρυσή Σφαίρα ως ηθοποιός, καθώς προτείνεται για το βραβείο του Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά για τη συμμετοχή της στο «Only Murders In The Building» του Hulu.
Για το Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι ήταν υποψήφια μεταξύ άλλων το «Carolina» της Taylor Swift από την ταινία «Where The Crawdads Sing» (Εκεί Που Τραγουδάνε Οι Καραβίδες), το «Hold My Hand» της Lady Gaga από το «Top Gun: Maverick» και το «Lift Me Up» της Rihanna από το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever».
Το βραβείο κατέληξε ωστόσο στο ινδικό τραγούδι «Naatu Naatu» από την ταινία. «RRR»
Οι νικητές των Χρυσών Σφαιρών 2023
Οι νικητές κάθε κατηγορίας αναγράφονται με έντονα γράμματα.
Κατηγορίες Κινηματογράφου
Καλύτερη Ταινία – Δράμα
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερη Ταινία – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You – Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once –
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Καλύτερος Σκηνοθέτης
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan – Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Καλύτερο Σενάριο
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Inu-Oh
Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina – 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Καλύτερο Σενάριο – Ταινία
Todd Field – Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan – Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση – Ταινία
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι – Ταινία
«Carolina» – Taylor Swift για το «Where the Crawdads Sing»
«Ciao Papa» – Alexandre Desplat για το «Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio»
«Hold My Hand» – Lady Gaga & Bloodpop για το «Top Gun: Maverick»
«Lift me up» – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Ryan Coogler για το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»
«Naatu Naatu» – Kala Bhairava, M. M., Keeravani & Rahul Sipligunj για το «RRR»
Κατηγορίες Τηλεόρασης
Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά – Δράμα
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Jean Smart – Hacks
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία ή Δράμα
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογία ή Ταινία
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Τηλεταινία / Μίνι Σειρά
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Τηλεταινία / Μίνι Σειρά
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Lily James – Pam and Tommy
Jessica Chastain – George and Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Τηλεταινία / Μίνι Σειρά
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam and Tommy
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Τηλεταινία / Μίνι Σειρά
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία ή Δράμα
John Turturro – Severance
Henry Winkler – Barry
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Lithgow – The Old Man
