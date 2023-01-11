Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023: Όλοι οι νικητές των βραβείων

Οι νικητές των βραβείων στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023.

Η τελετή απονομής για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023 πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Beverly Hilton στο Beverly Hills της Καλιφόρνιας με παρουσιαστή τον κωμικό Jerrod Carmichael.

Στις κατηγορίες κινηματογραφικών ταινιών, το «The Banshees of Inisherin» του Martin McDonagh προηγούταν με οκτώ (8) υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθούσε η ταινία «The Fabelmans» του Steven Spielberg με πέντε (5) υποψηφιότητες

Στον τομέα της τηλεόρασης, η επιτυχημένη κωμική σειρά «Abbot Elementary» του ABC προηγούταν στην κούρσα με πέντε (5) υποψηφιότητες, ενώ «The Crown» είχε λάβει τέσσερις (4) υποψηφιότητες.

Για τον τίτλο της Καλύτερης Δραματικής Ταινίας διαγωνίστηκαν τα «Avatar: The Way of Water», «Elvis», «The Fabelmans», «Tár» και «Top Gun: Maverick», ενώ για το Καλύτερο Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία ήταν υποψήφιες οι ταινίες «Babylon», «The Banshees of Inisherin», «Everything Everywhere All At Once», «Triangle of Sadness» και «Glass Onion».

Η ταινία «Elvis» για τον βασιλιά του rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley έλαβε συνολικά τρεις υποψηφιότητες, με τον Austin Butler να κερδίζει το βραβείο για τον Α’ Ανδρικό Ρόλο.

Η Selena Gomez είχε κερδίσει επίσης την πρώτη υποψηφιότητά για Χρυσή Σφαίρα ως ηθοποιός, καθώς προτείνεται για το βραβείο του Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά για τη συμμετοχή της στο «Only Murders In The Building» του Hulu.

Για το Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι ήταν υποψήφια μεταξύ άλλων το «Carolina» της Taylor Swift από την ταινία «Where The Crawdads Sing» (Εκεί Που Τραγουδάνε Οι Καραβίδες), το «Hold My Hand» της Lady Gaga από το «Top Gun: Maverick» και το «Lift Me Up» της Rihanna από το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever».

Το βραβείο κατέληξε ωστόσο στο ινδικό τραγούδι «Naatu Naatu» από την ταινία. «RRR»

Κατηγορίες Κινηματογράφου

Καλύτερη Ταινία – Δράμα

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερη Ταινία – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You – Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once –

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Καλύτερος Σκηνοθέτης

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan – Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Καλύτερο Σενάριο

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Inu-Oh

Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina – 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Καλύτερο Σενάριο – Ταινία

Todd Field – Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan – Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση – Ταινία

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι – Ταινία

«Carolina» – Taylor Swift για το «Where the Crawdads Sing»

«Ciao Papa» – Alexandre Desplat για το «Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio»

«Hold My Hand» – Lady Gaga & Bloodpop για το «Top Gun: Maverick»

«Lift me up» – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Ryan Coogler για το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»

«Naatu Naatu» – Kala Bhairava, M. M., Keeravani & Rahul Sipligunj για το «RRR»

Κατηγορίες Τηλεόρασης

Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά – Δράμα

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Jean Smart – Hacks

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία ή Δράμα

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογία ή Ταινία

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Τηλεταινία / Μίνι Σειρά

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Τηλεταινία / Μίνι Σειρά

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Lily James – Pam and Tommy

Jessica Chastain – George and Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Τηλεταινία / Μίνι Σειρά

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam and Tommy

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Τηλεταινία / Μίνι Σειρά

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία ή Δράμα

John Turturro – Severance

Henry Winkler – Barry

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Lithgow – The Old Man