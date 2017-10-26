Τρεις φίλοι που έχουν πραγματοποιήσει κορυφαίες συνεργασίες με μεγάλα ονόματα του διεθνούς στερεώματος δημιούργησαν τους VAX.
Οι VAX είναι ένα supergroup από τη Στοκχόλμη που αποτελείται από τους Teddy Sky, τη Victory και τον ελληνικής καταγωγής παραγωγό και συνθέτη Alex Papaconstantinou.
Έχουν στο ενεργητικό τους super hits όπως το «On The Floor» για την Jennifer Lopez με τον Pitbull, το «Vivir Mi Vida» για τον Marc Anthony και το «Don’t Worry» για τους Madcon. Διαθέτουν πολλές βραβεύσεις, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των σπουδαίων «BMI Awards» αλλά και υποψηφιότητα για τα βραβεία Grammy και περίπου ένα δισεκατομμύριο streams στο Spotify.
Οι τρεις φίλοι συναντήθηκαν στις αρχές του 2017 και δημιούργησαν το δικό τους σχήμα, τους VAX, για να γράψουν και να δημιουργήσουν τραγούδια και να καθιερωθούν με τον δικό τους προσωπικό ήχο.
Το όνομα του ελληνικής καταγωγής Alex Papaconstantinou (Alex P) συμπεριλαμβάνεται επίσης στους δημιουργούς του «Live It Up» της Jeniffer Lopez, του «I Like How It Feels» των Enrique Inglesias και Pitbull και του «My Ηeart Is Refusing Me» της Loreen. Επιπλέον, έχει συνεργαστεί με την Έλενα Παπαρίζου στα «Gigolo», «Κάτσε Καλά», «Mambo!» και «Follow Me» (επί εποχής Antique) και με την Άννα Βίσση στο περίφημο «Στην Πυρά».
To single «Fireproof» είναι μια ξεχωριστή pop επιτυχία με υπέροχα φωνητικά.
Look what you started
it’s obvious who is to blame
yeah I got caught up in the blaze
And I tried to hide it
but you were to wild to contain
one eighty degrees in my veins
Baby when I pull you closer
I know that it’s gon’ be over
I was Fireproof
till I had you in my room
I got too close to the fire
now I’m burning up in you
I was Fireproof
it’s getting hotter in this room
I got too close to the fire
now I’m burning up, burning in you
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire
Oh you’re so dangerous
your body is one with the beat
an inferno right in front of me
It’s an emergency
baby you’re gasoline
keep pouring that love on me, on me
Baby when I pull you closer
I know that it’s gon’ be over
I was Fireproof
till I had you in my room
I got too close to the fire
now I’m burning up in you
I was Fireproof
it’s getting hotter in this room
I got too close to the fire
now I’m burning up, burning in you
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire