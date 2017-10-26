VAX - «Fireproof» ft. Teddy Sky (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

Look what you started

it’s obvious who is to blame

yeah I got caught up in the blaze

And I tried to hide it

but you were to wild to contain

one eighty degrees in my veins

Baby when I pull you closer

I know that it’s gon’ be over

I was Fireproof

till I had you in my room

I got too close to the fire

now I’m burning up in you

I was Fireproof

it’s getting hotter in this room

I got too close to the fire

now I’m burning up, burning in you

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire

Oh you’re so dangerous

your body is one with the beat

an inferno right in front of me

It’s an emergency

baby you’re gasoline

keep pouring that love on me, on me

Baby when I pull you closer

I know that it’s gon’ be over

I was Fireproof

till I had you in my room

I got too close to the fire

now I’m burning up in you

I was Fireproof

it’s getting hotter in this room

I got too close to the fire

now I’m burning up, burning in you

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fireproof

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire