Vanotek feat. Eneli - «Tell Me Who» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

The world gets lonely

Find me something to believe in

Maybe I’m blind

The world’s gone mad now

Find me something to believe in

Maybe I’m blind

[Pre-Chorus]

See I’ve been waiting for so long

Waitin’ for so long

See I’ve been waiting for so long

Why does it always seem so wrong

Ooo, it seems so wrong

See I’ve been waiting for so long

[Chorus]

Tell me who is gonna be there for you

What you do is gonna come back to you

Tell me who is gonna be there for you

What you do what you do

[Verse 2]

This ain’t the truth I wanna find

Or am I dreaming

Maybe I’m blind

This ain’t the place I said

I always wanna live in

Maybe I’m blind

[Pre-Chorus]

See I’ve been waiting for so long

Waitin’ for so long

See I’ve been waiting for so long

Why does it always seem so wrong

Ooo, it seems so wrong

See I’ve been waiting for so long

[Chorus]

Tell me who is gonna be there for you

What you do is gonna come back to you

Tell me who is gonna be there for you

What you do what you do

[Bridge]

I think I might lose it

I’m so tired of usin’

Just different words

To say the same story

But I guess I’m just lonely

What can you do for me

Will you just let me be

Have I done anything wrong

[Outro]

Tell me who…

Just tell me who…

Tell me who…

Just tell me who…

Just tell me who…