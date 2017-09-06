Το «You’re The Best Thing About Me» είναι το πρώτο επίσημο single των U2 από τον επόμενο δίσκο τους που ήταν σε αναμονή επί τρία έτη.
Όπως περιμέναμε, οι U2 συστήνουν ένα ακόμη τραγούδι από το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ τους «Songs Of Experience».
Το κοινό του ασυναγώνιστου ιρλανδικού συγκροτήματος ήταν σε αναμονή επί τρία ολόκληρα χρόνια για το διάδοχο του «Songs Of Innocence», που κυκλοφόρησε τέτοιον καιρό το 2014, καθώς οι δύο δίσκοι αποτελούν μέρος του ίδιου πρότζεκτ. Οι τίτλοι τους είναι αναφορά στη συλλογή ποιημάτων του Βρετανού William Blake, «Songs of Innocence and of Experience».
Πριν μερικές ημέρες, μία σειρά αινιγματικών επιστολών που παραδόθηκαν στις ταχυδρομικές θυρίδες πολλών οπαδών των U2, προμήνυσε ότι ο Bono και η παρέα του, που συμπορεύονται από το 1976, θα έχουν πολύ σύντομα νέο υλικό να μοιραστούν.
Την προηγούμενη εβδομάδα, οι U2 αποκάλυψαν ένα δείγμα του «Songs Of Experience» με το «The Blackout», το οποίο δημοσιεύθηκε αποκλειστικά στη σελίδα τους στο Facebook.
Το πρώτο επίσημο single τον καινούριο δίσκο των U2 γίνεται πράξη με το «You’re The Best Thing About Me». Ενώ για την ώρα είναι διαθέσιμο το lyric video του single, το video clip γυρίστηκε σε μία συναυλία της μπάντας στο Άμστερνταμ, τον Ιούλιο, κατά τη διάρκεια της επετειακής περιοδείας για την τριακοστή επέτειο του «The Joshua Tree».
[Verse 1]
When you look so good, the pain in your face doesn’t show
When you look so good and baby, you don’t even know
When the world is ours but the world is not your kind of thing
Full of shooting stars, brighter as they’re vanishing
Oh you’ve seen enough to know it’s children who teach
You’re still free enough to wake up on a bed or a beach
[Chorus]
You’re the best thing about me
The best thing that ever happened a boy
You’re the best thing about me
I’m the kind of trouble that you enjoy
You’re the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You’re the best thing about me
The best thing about me
[Verse 2]
I been crying out, «How bad can a good time be?»
Shooting off my mouth, that’s another great thing about me
I have everything but I feel like nothing at all
There’s no risky thing for a man who’s determined to fall
[Chorus]
You’re the best thing about me
The best thing that ever happened a boy
You’re the best thing about me
I’m the kind of trouble that you enjoy
You’re the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You’re the best thing about me
[Post-Chorus]
Why am I
Why am I walking away?
Walking away
Why am I walking away?
[Bridge]
I can see it all so clearly
I can see what you can’t see
I can see you love her loudly
When she needs you quietly
[Chorus]
You’re the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You’re the best thing about me
[Post-Chorus]
Why am I
Why am I walking away?
Walking away
Why am I walking away?
Η ημερομηνία κυκλοφορίας του «Songs Of Experience» από την Island Records / Universal Music δεν έχει γίνει γνωστή.
Θα είναι σίγουρα εντός του 2017, με τις ανεπιβεβαίωτες πληροφορίες να αναφέρουν ότι υπάρχει πιθανότητα να κυκλοφορήσει την 1η Δεκεμβρίου, σε σύμπραξη με τη φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση «(RED)» για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του AIDS.
