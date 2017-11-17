U2 & Kendrick Lamar - American Soul | Στίχοι / Lyrics

[Intro: Kendrick Lamar]

Blessed are the bullies

For one day they will have to stand up

To themselves

Blessed are the liars

For the truth can be awkward

[Verse 1: Bono]

It’s not a place

This country is to me a sound

Of drum and bass

You close your eyes to look around

[Pre-Chorus: Bono]

Look around

Look around

Look around

It’s a sound

Look around

Look around

It’s a sound

[Verse 2: Bono]

It’s not a place

This country is to me a thought

That offers grace

For every welcome that is sought

[Chorus: Bono]

You are rock and roll

You and I are rock and roll

You are rock and roll

Came here looking for American Soul

[Verse 3: Bono]

It’s not a place

This is a dream the whole world owns

The pilgrim’s face

It had your heart to call her home

[Refrain]

[????]

[Chorus: Bono]

You are rock and roll

You and I are rock and roll

You are rock and roll

Came here looking for American Soul

[Bridge: Bono]

American

American

Put your hands in the air

Hold on the sky

Could be too late

But we still gotta try

There’s a moment in our life where a soul can die

And the person in a country when you believe the lie

The lie

There’s a promise in the heart of every good dream

It’s a call to action, not to fantasy

The end of a dream, the start of what’s real

Let it be unity

Let it be community

For refugees like you and me

A country to receive us

Will you be our sanctuary

Refu-jesus

[Chorus: Bono]

You are rock and roll

You and I are rock and roll

You are rock and roll

Came here looking for American Soul

You are rock and roll

You and I are rock and roll

You are rock and roll

Came here looking for American Soul

American Soul

American Soul