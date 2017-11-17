Το νέο τραγούδι είναι μια εναλλακτική έκδοση του «XXX.», Θα το βρούμε στο νέο άλμπουμ των U2.
Οι U2 κυκλοφόρησαν το «American Soul», νέο τραγούδι σε συνεργασία με τον Kendrick Lamar, το οποίο θα βρούμε στο νέο τους άλμπουμ «Songs of Experience» που θα κυκλοφορήσει την 1η Δεκεμβρίου.
Το «American Soul» είναι το «δίδυμο τραγούδι του XXX.», τραγούδι που βρίσκουμε στο DAMN., τελευταίο άλμπουμ του rapper που κυκλοφόρησε τον Απρίλιο του τρέχοντος έτους. Επίσης και το «Get Out of Your Own Way», το άλλο κομμάτι συνεργασίας των U2 με τον Kendrick, θα είναι στο tracklist του «Songs of Experience».
Το «American Soul» μπορείτε να το ακούσετε παρακάτω.
[Intro: Kendrick Lamar]
Blessed are the bullies
For one day they will have to stand up
To themselves
Blessed are the liars
For the truth can be awkward
[Verse 1: Bono]
It’s not a place
This country is to me a sound
Of drum and bass
You close your eyes to look around
[Pre-Chorus: Bono]
Look around
Look around
Look around
It’s a sound
Look around
Look around
It’s a sound
[Verse 2: Bono]
It’s not a place
This country is to me a thought
That offers grace
For every welcome that is sought
[Chorus: Bono]
You are rock and roll
You and I are rock and roll
You are rock and roll
Came here looking for American Soul
[Verse 3: Bono]
It’s not a place
This is a dream the whole world owns
The pilgrim’s face
It had your heart to call her home
[Refrain]
[????]
[Chorus: Bono]
You are rock and roll
You and I are rock and roll
You are rock and roll
Came here looking for American Soul
[Bridge: Bono]
American
American
Put your hands in the air
Hold on the sky
Could be too late
But we still gotta try
There’s a moment in our life where a soul can die
And the person in a country when you believe the lie
The lie
There’s a promise in the heart of every good dream
It’s a call to action, not to fantasy
The end of a dream, the start of what’s real
Let it be unity
Let it be community
For refugees like you and me
A country to receive us
Will you be our sanctuary
Refu-jesus
[Chorus: Bono]
You are rock and roll
You and I are rock and roll
You are rock and roll
Came here looking for American Soul
You are rock and roll
You and I are rock and roll
You are rock and roll
Came here looking for American Soul
American Soul
American Soul
Το νέο άλμπουμ των U2 θα περιέχει 17 καινούργια τραγούδια και αυτό είναι το tracklist:
01 Love Is All We Have Left
02 Lights of Home
03 You’re the Best Thing About Me
04 Get Out of Your Own Way
05 American Soul
06 Summer of Love
07 Red Flag Day
08 The Showman (Little More Better)
09 The Little Things That Give You Away
10 Landlady
11 The Blackout
12 Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way
13 13 (There Is a Light)
14 Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)
15 Book of Your Heart
16 Lights of Home (St Peter’s String Version)
17 You’re the Best Thing About Me (U2 vs Kygo)
