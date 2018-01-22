Στο video του «Get Out Of Your Own Way», η Κου-Κλουξ Κλαν παρελαύνει στον Λευκό Οίκο
Οι U2 κυκλοφόρησαν ένα ομολογουμένως πολύ Bono, αλλά επίσης πολύ cool, animated βίντεο για το καινούργιο τους single «Get Out Of Your Own Way». Το τραγούδι βρίσκουμε μέσα στο άλμπουμ «Songs of Experience», το οποίο μπορείτε να βρείτε στο Spotify, iTunes και σε άλλες υπηρεσίες.
Με στίχους όπως «Fight back, don’t take it lying down you’ve got to bite back/ The face of liberty is starting to crack», το τραγούδι είναι μια συγκλονιστική κραυγή για κοινωνική αλλαγή σε όλο τον κόσμο μπροστά στον αυξανόμενο εθνικισμό, φασισμό και ρατσισμό. Οι στίχοι είναι αρκετά «αντιστασιακοί» καλούν σε δράση, αλλά τα πράγματα γίνονται πιο ενδιαφέροντα και συγκεκριμένα στα σχέδια του animated βίντεο.
Το stop-motion κλιπ, που δημιουργήθηκε από τα τέσσερα μέλη του Broken Fingaz Crew, μιας ισραηλινής γκράφιτι κολεκτίβας και μπορείτε να παρακολουθήσετε παρακάτω, δείχνει τη Κου-Κλουξ Κλαν να διεισδύει σε διάφορες πτυχές της αμερικανικής κοινωνίας, να κάνει πορεία προς στο Λευκό Οίκο, καθώς ο Πρόεδρος Donald Trump παρακολουθεί από το Οβάλ Γραφείο.
«Tο video απεικονίζει την τρέχουσα πολιτική πραγματικότητα», αναφέρουν οι δημιουργοί του σε συνέντευξη τύπου. «Το 2017 ήταν, για εμάς, το έτος που οι φασίστες ένιωσαν ξανά αυτοπεποίθηση, έχοντας τη σιωπηλή συμπαράσταση του Trump αλλά και άλλων ηγετών».
Get out of your own way, hey, hey
Get out of your own way, hey, hey
Love hurts
Now you look out, who’s left with no words?
Your heart’s a balloon, but then it bursts
It doesn’t take a cannon, just a pin
Your skin’s not covering
And resistance
Love has got to fight for its existence
The enemy has armies of assistance
The amorist, the glamorous, the kiss
A fist, listen to this, oh
Get out of your own way, oh, I
Get out of your own way, oh, I
I could sing it to you all night, all night
If I could, I’d make it alright, alright
Nothing’s stopping you except what’s inside
I can help you, but it’s your fight, your fight
Fight back
Don’t take it lyin’ down, you got to bite back
The face of liberty’s starting to crack
She had a plan up until she got smacked in the mouth
And it all went south
Like freedom
The slaves are lookin’ for someone to lead them
The master’s lookin’ for someone to need him
The promised land is there for those who need it most
And Lincoln’s ghost said
Get out of your own way, oh, I
Get out of your own way, oh, I
I could sing it to you all night, all night
If I could, I’d make it alright, alright
Nothing’s stopping you except what’s inside
I can help you, but it’s your fight, your fight
Get out of your own way
Get out of your own way
Get out of your own way
Get out of your own way
Get out of your own way
Blessed are the arrogant
For there is the kingdom of their own company
Blessed are the superstars
For the magnificence in their light
We understand better our own insignificance
Blessed are the filthy rich
For you can only truly own what you give away
Like your pain