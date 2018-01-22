Στο video του «Get Out Of Your Own Way», η Κου-Κλουξ Κλαν παρελαύνει στον Λευκό Οίκο

U2 - Get Out Of Your Own Way | Lyrics / Στίχοι

Get out of your own way, hey, hey

Get out of your own way, hey, hey

Love hurts

Now you look out, who’s left with no words?

Your heart’s a balloon, but then it bursts

It doesn’t take a cannon, just a pin

Your skin’s not covering

And resistance

Love has got to fight for its existence

The enemy has armies of assistance

The amorist, the glamorous, the kiss

A fist, listen to this, oh

Get out of your own way, oh, I

Get out of your own way, oh, I

I could sing it to you all night, all night

If I could, I’d make it alright, alright

Nothing’s stopping you except what’s inside

I can help you, but it’s your fight, your fight

Fight back

Don’t take it lyin’ down, you got to bite back

The face of liberty’s starting to crack

She had a plan up until she got smacked in the mouth

And it all went south

Like freedom

The slaves are lookin’ for someone to lead them

The master’s lookin’ for someone to need him

The promised land is there for those who need it most

And Lincoln’s ghost said

Get out of your own way, oh, I

Get out of your own way, oh, I

I could sing it to you all night, all night

If I could, I’d make it alright, alright

Nothing’s stopping you except what’s inside

I can help you, but it’s your fight, your fight

Get out of your own way

Get out of your own way

Get out of your own way

Get out of your own way

Get out of your own way

Blessed are the arrogant

For there is the kingdom of their own company

Blessed are the superstars

For the magnificence in their light

We understand better our own insignificance

Blessed are the filthy rich

For you can only truly own what you give away

Like your pain

