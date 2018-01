Troye Sivan - «The Good Side» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I got the good side of things

Left you with both of the rings

My fingers danced and swayed in the breeze

The change in the wind took you down to your knees

I got the good side of you

Send it out into the blue

The people danced to the sound of your heart

The world sang along to it falling apart

[Chorus]

But I sympathize, and I recognize

And baby, I apologize

That I got the good side

The good side of things

[Verse 2]

I got the good side of life

Travelled the universe twice

So many thoughts I wanted to share

But I didn’t call because it wouldn’t be fair

Then I got the good side of new

Found arms to fall right into

I know how it looked, it wasn’t the plan

And some day I hope that you’ll understand

[Chorus]

That I sympathize, and I recognize

And baby, I apologize

That I got the good side

The good side of things

[Bridge]

I’m sure we’ll meet in the spring

And catch up on everything

I’ll say I’m proud of all that you’ve done

You taught me the ropes, and you taught me to love

[Chorus]

But I sympathize, and I recognize

And baby, I apologize

That I got the good side

The good side of things

Sympathize, recognize

Apologize

That I got the good side

The good side of things