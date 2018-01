Troye Sivan - «My My My!» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Shine on, diamond

Don’t make me wait another day

‘Cause passion is passion

You know it just as well as me

[Pre-Chorus]

Now, let’s stop running from love

Running from love

Let’s stop, my baby

Let’s stop running from us

Running from us

Let’s stop, my baby

[Chorus]

Oh my, my, my!

I die every night with you

Oh my, my, my!

Living for your every move

[Verse 2]

Spark up, buzz cut

I got my tongue between your teeth

Go slow, no, no, go fast

You like it just as much as me

[Pre-Chorus]

Now, let’s stop running from love

Running from love

Let’s stop, my baby

Let’s stop running from us

Running from us

Let’s stop, my baby

[Chorus]

Oh my, my, my!

I die every night with you

Oh my, my, my!

Living for your every move

[Bridge]

Should be the last night ever

Should be the last night we’re apart

Got my name on this treasure

On this treasure

[Chorus]

Oh my, my, my!

I die every night with you

Oh my, my, my!

Living for your every move