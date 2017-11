Natasha Bedingfield - «Hey Boy» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Hook]

Hey boy

What you gonna be when you grow up?

Hey boy

What you gonna be when you grow up?

[Verse 1]

Are you gonna wear the pants, be like Superman?

Gonna be a momma’s boy out in Zombieland

Gonna be a fast talker, making me your queen

Like a smooth operator and a love machine

Whats it gonna be? Come on

Just give it to me, making me intrigued (Go on)

Don’t give in for me

I wanna know who you are under the mask and the cape

[Hook]

Hey boy, what you gonna be when you grow up?

Hey boy, what you gonna be when you grow up?

[Verse 2]

So you’re gonna rule the sky, in your lego tower?

Gonna (uh) the world with your superpower

Come on and give me someting

Come on, yeah, yeah

Come on, it’s all or nothing

Come on, I’m not a player, not a tweaker, not a riches to rag

You could be holy like a preacher and be just as bad

[Hook]

Hey boy, what you gonna be when you grow up? (hey)

Hey boy, what you gonna be when you grow up?

[Bridge]

I see you, boy

I see you, boy

What you gonna do, boy?

I see you, boy

I see you, boy

What you gonna do, boy?

Hey, what you gonna be when you grow up?

Hey, what you gonna be when you grow up?

Oh!

[Hook]

Hey boy, what you gonna be when you grow up? (oh yeah, uh)

Hey boy, what you gonna be when you grow up? (what’s it gonna be?)

Hey boy (what’s it gonna be?)

What you gonna be when you grow up?

Hey boy (what’s it gonna be, what’s it gonna be, what’s it gonna be?)

Hey boy (what’s it gonna be?)

What you gonna be when you grow up?

[Outro]

I see you, boy

I see you, boy

What you gonna do, boy?

I see you, boy

I see you, boy

What you gonna do, boy?

I see you, boy

I see you, boy

What you gonna do, boy?

I see you

Hey, boy

What you gonna be when you grow up?