Alright here we go guys! My first sunshine song, yet still a breakup song lol. I hope it resonates with you, we've all been on both sides of the breakup pep talk with our friends and we all know how good it feels to get your partner in crime back when they finally leave that fuckboy (or girl!) behind (CAUSE YOUR BFF CAN DO NO WRONG). Love you and thank you for all the pep and love you've given me during this process, I've felt your excitement from my head to my toes and I'm ready for this ride. I hope you are ;) GLAD HE'S GONE is out everywhere at midnight. ❤️ #gladhesgone #sunshinekitty