Το Tomorrowland Around the World ανεβάζει το hype με teaser από τα virtual stages

Από FoTiS MC

-

Atmosphere, Core και Elixir

Το Tomorrowland προετοιμάζεται για το πρώτο virtual φεστιβάλ, Around the World και ανεβάζει το hype αποκαλύπτοντας με μικρά teaser video πως θα φαίνονται μερικά από τα virtual stages!

Τα παρακάτω βίντεο αναδεικνύουν τα Atmosphere, Core και Elixir stages που είναι έτοιμα να μας υποδεχθούν για ένα μοναδικό μουσικό ταξίδι με τους Amelie Lens, Dixon, Joyhauser, Adam Beyer και άλλους.

Το virtual lineup ανταγωνίζεται αυτό των πραγματικών Tomorrowland, με τους συνήθεις υπόπτους, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto, David Guetta, Afrojack, Vini Vici, Steve Aoki και πολλούς άλλους να δίνουν ρυθμό και ν’ ανεβάζουν την διάθεση για χορό στα ύψη. Επίσης μην ξεχνάτε πως φέτος η Katy Perry θα είναι επικεφαλής του ψηφιακού Tomorrowland.

Το Tomorrowland Around the World θα πραγματοποιηθεί από τις 25 έως τις 26 Ιουλίου.

Stage Preview: Core

Stage Preview: Elixir

Stage Preview: Atmosphere

