Tinashe - «Faded» ft. Future (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Intro: Tinashe]

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

Love

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

Love

You on that faded love

[Verse 1: Tinashe]

No, don’t give me your name

No, I don’t need your number saved in my phone

Just follow me, follow me, follow me

Follow me home

Wanna take off my rings in my California King

Let me get you alone

Just follow me, follow me, follow me

Follow me home

[Pre-Chorus: Tinashe]

Let’s just feel this feelin’

Let’s just feel this feelin’

High up as the ceilin’

Let’s just, let’s just feel this feelin’

Let’s just feel this moment

We can make it last

Let’s just feel this feelin’

Right now, right now

[Chorus: Tinashe]

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

Love

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

Love

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

You on that faded love

[Verse 2: Tinashe]

I can feel every breath on the edge of my neck

Cigarettes and cologne

Just follow me, follow me, follow me

Follow me home

No, I don’t know the time and I don’t know what’s next

But I know that it’s on

Just follow me, follow me, follow me

Follow me home

[Pre-Chorus: Tinashe & Future]

Let’s just feel this feelin’

Let’s just feel this feelin’

Try our best to seal it

Let’s just, let’s just feel this feelin’

Let’s just feel this moment

We can make it last

Let’s just feel this feelin’

Right now, right now

[Chorus: Tinashe & Future]

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

Love

You on that faded

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

Love

You on that faded

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

You on that faded love

[Verse 3: Future]

Before I give my white cup up

Before I give my white girl up

Before I give my half-Dominican girl up, I need real love

I’m on my fourth stripper of the day

I keep a full thoroughbred Jamaican

I’ma find your G-spot like you dropped your location

Man I’ma give all this shit up one day

Get some love from a video vixen on the runway

You can’t hold it against a king, baby

You shoulda made me better, what I need

You shoulda upgraded me already

You shoulda made love to me already

I done spent a million on you already

I done bought diamonds for you already

If you love, you can teach me, wanna learn

Take you farther than Jerusalem when it’s my turn

We so spiritually connected

We goin’ in the right direction

[Chorus: Tinashe & Future]

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

Love

You on that faded

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

Love

You on that faded

You on that faded love, love

Luh-luh-luh-luh-love

You on that faded love