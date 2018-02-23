Το «Faded Love» μας φέρνει κοντά στο τρίτο άλμπουμ της Tinashe.
Κάτι λιγότερο από ένας μήνας έχει περάσει από την προηγούμενη συνεργασία της R&B ντίβας Tinashe με τον ράπερ Offset των Migos για το τραγούδι «No Drama» και η Αμερικανίδα alternative R&B τραγουδίστρια δε διστάζει να προχωρήσει στην επόμενη.
Ο λόγος, λοιπόν, γίνεται για το τραγούδι «Faded Love» για τις ανάγκες του οποίου συνεργάστηκε με τον πολυπλατινένιο Αμερικανό ράπερ Future.
Τη μουσική και τους στίχους του τραγουδιού υπογράφουν οι ίδιοι οι καλλιτέχνες σε συνεργασία με τους Sasha Sloan, Noonie Bao και StarGate.
Ακριβώς όπως και το «No Drama», έτσι και το ολοκαίνουριο «Faded Love» θα συμπεριληφθούν μεταξύ άλλων στο tracklist του επερχόμενου και πολυαναμενόμενου τρίτου studio album της Tinashe.
Ο τίτλος αυτού θα είναι «Joyride» και η κυκλοφορία του, τόσο σε ψηφιακή όσο και σε φυσική μορφή, θα γίνει μέσω της RCA Records / Sony Music. Όπως φαίνεται, το νέο της δισκογραφικό εγχείρημα είναι σαφώς πιο ώριμο από τα προηγούμενα και γεμάτο με μελωδικές soulful γραμμές και RnB beats.
«Οραματιζόμουν τον εαυτό μου να χορεύει μόνη με ένα ολόκληρο μπουκάλι κρασί στο χέρι μου στον καθρέφτη στο δωμάτιό μου. Σε αυτή τη νοοτροπία ήμουν», περιγράφει η Tinashe για το «Faded Love». «Πέρασα πολύ δουλεύοντας με τον Future στο πρώτο άλμπουμ μου {…} οπότε είπα εντάξει, πρέπει να το κάνουμε ξανά», προσθέτει.
[Intro: Tinashe]
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
Love
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
Love
You on that faded love
[Verse 1: Tinashe]
No, don’t give me your name
No, I don’t need your number saved in my phone
Just follow me, follow me, follow me
Follow me home
Wanna take off my rings in my California King
Let me get you alone
Just follow me, follow me, follow me
Follow me home
[Pre-Chorus: Tinashe]
Let’s just feel this feelin’
Let’s just feel this feelin’
High up as the ceilin’
Let’s just, let’s just feel this feelin’
Let’s just feel this moment
We can make it last
Let’s just feel this feelin’
Right now, right now
[Chorus: Tinashe]
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
Love
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
Love
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
You on that faded love
[Verse 2: Tinashe]
I can feel every breath on the edge of my neck
Cigarettes and cologne
Just follow me, follow me, follow me
Follow me home
No, I don’t know the time and I don’t know what’s next
But I know that it’s on
Just follow me, follow me, follow me
Follow me home
[Pre-Chorus: Tinashe & Future]
Let’s just feel this feelin’
Let’s just feel this feelin’
Try our best to seal it
Let’s just, let’s just feel this feelin’
Let’s just feel this moment
We can make it last
Let’s just feel this feelin’
Right now, right now
[Chorus: Tinashe & Future]
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
Love
You on that faded
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
Love
You on that faded
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
You on that faded love
[Verse 3: Future]
Before I give my white cup up
Before I give my white girl up
Before I give my half-Dominican girl up, I need real love
I’m on my fourth stripper of the day
I keep a full thoroughbred Jamaican
I’ma find your G-spot like you dropped your location
Man I’ma give all this shit up one day
Get some love from a video vixen on the runway
You can’t hold it against a king, baby
You shoulda made me better, what I need
You shoulda upgraded me already
You shoulda made love to me already
I done spent a million on you already
I done bought diamonds for you already
If you love, you can teach me, wanna learn
Take you farther than Jerusalem when it’s my turn
We so spiritually connected
We goin’ in the right direction
[Chorus: Tinashe & Future]
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
Love
You on that faded
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
Love
You on that faded
You on that faded love, love
Luh-luh-luh-luh-love
You on that faded love