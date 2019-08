View this post on Instagram

Today was such a special day… one that I will hold dear to my heart forever! I was honored with a @Disney Legend Award and am feeling all types of emotional. 😭☺️🤗 You guys, Disney has been a part of my life since I was a child. From the Mickey Mouse Club to the Mulan Soundtrack, to today… the Disney Legends Awards… we did it! We did it, Fighters! I couldn’t have done it without you. I am so grateful.