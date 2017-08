Thirty Seconds To Mars - «Walk On Water» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

(Do you believe?) Walk on water

[Verse 1]

Can you even see what you’re fighting for?

Bloodlust and a holy war

Listen up, hear the patriots shout:

«Times are changing»

In the end, the choice was clear

Take a shot in the face of fear

Fist up in the fiery light

Times are changing

[Chorus]

Do you believe that you can walk on water?

Do you believe that you can win this fight tonight?

(Do you believe?)

[Verse 2]

Look at the sky, see a dying star

White lies, it’s a man on fire

Making love with the devil hurts

Times are changing

A thin line, the whole truth

The far right, the left view

Breaking all those promises made

Times are changing

[Chorus]

Do you believe that you can walk on water?

D you believe that you can win this fight tonight?

Do you believe that you can walk on water?

Do you believe that you can win this fight tonight?

[Bridge]

Do you believe?

Do you believe?

Do you believe? Walk on water

Do you believe? Walk on water

Do you believe? Walk on water

Do you believe? Walk on water

[Chorus]

Do you believe that you can walk on water?

Do you believe that you can win this fight tonight?

(Do you believe? Walk on water)

Do you believe that you can walk on water?

(Do you believe? Walk on water)

Do you believe that you can win this fight tonight?

[Outro]

Do you believe? Walk on water

Do you believe? Walk on water