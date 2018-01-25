Στη παραγωγή ο Jared Leto και ο Zedd!
Σήμερα το απόγευμα, (ώρα Ελλάδας) Πέμπτη 25 Ιανουαρίου, οι Thirty Seconds to Mars κυκλοφόρησαν το νέο τους single «Dangerous Night».
Το τραγούδι έρχεται λίγους μήνες μετά το προηγούμενο τους signle «Walk On Water», που κυκλοφόρησε τον Αύγουστο του 2017.
Το τραγούδι είναι πολύ διαφορετικό από αυτά που μέχρι τώρα έχουν κυκλοφορήσει οι Thirty Seconds to Mars! Αυτό επειδή η παραγωγή είναι από τον ίδιο τον Jared Leto και τον Zedd.
Ανέβασε την ένταση και πάτα play στο παρακάτω βίντεο για να απολαύσεις το «Dangerous Night»!
Μέχρι στιγμής δεν μας έχει γίνει γνωστό αν θα κυκλοφορήσει και ένα video clip που θα συνοδεύσει το «Dangerous Night», αλλά ούτε πότε θα κυκλοφορήσει το νέο πολυαναμενόμενο άλμπουμ του συγκροτήματος.
We burn and we played, we try to forget
But the memories left are still haunting
The walls that we built from bottles and pills
We swallow until we’re not talking
I… I am a man on fire
You… a violent desire
What a dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove
Don’t know why we still hide what we’ve beco-o-ome (oh, oh)
Do you wanna cross the line?
We’re runnin’ out of time
A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove
Started a stranger, a love endangered
The edge of a night
The face of an angel, the heart of a ghost
Was it a dream?
I… I am a man on fire
You… a violent desire
What a dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove
Don’t know why we still hide what we’ve beco-o-ome (oh, oh)
Do you wanna cross the line?
We’re runnin’ out of time
A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove (oh, oh)
Oh, oh
Oh, oh
Oh, oh
Oh, oh
I… I am a man on fire
Fire, fire, fire, fire
You… a violent desire
A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove
A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove
Do you wanna cross the line?
We’re runnin’ out of time
A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)