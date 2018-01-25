Thirty Seconds to Mars - Dangerous Night | Lyrics / Στίχοι

We burn and we played, we try to forget

But the memories left are still haunting

The walls that we built from bottles and pills

We swallow until we’re not talking

I… I am a man on fire

You… a violent desire

What a dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove

Don’t know why we still hide what we’ve beco-o-ome (oh, oh)

Do you wanna cross the line?

We’re runnin’ out of time

A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove

Started a stranger, a love endangered

The edge of a night

The face of an angel, the heart of a ghost

Was it a dream?

I… I am a man on fire

You… a violent desire

What a dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove

Don’t know why we still hide what we’ve beco-o-ome (oh, oh)

Do you wanna cross the line?

We’re runnin’ out of time

A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove (oh, oh)

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

I… I am a man on fire

Fire, fire, fire, fire

You… a violent desire

A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove

A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove

Do you wanna cross the line?

We’re runnin’ out of time

A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

