Rudimental - These Days feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen | Στίχοι / Lyrics

[Intro: Macklemore]

I know you moved onto someone new

Hope life is beautiful

You were the light for me to find my truth

I just wanna say, thank you

[Verse 1: Dan Caplen]

Leaving to find my soul

Told her I had to go

And I know it ain’t pretty

When our hearts get broke

Too young to feel this old

Watching us both turn cold

Oh, I know it ain’t pretty

When two hearts get broke

Yeah, I know it ain’t pretty

When two hearts get broke

[Chorus: Jess Glynne]

I hope someday

We’ll sit down together

And laugh with each other

About these days, these days

All our troubles

We’ll lay to rest

And we’ll wish we could come back to these days

These days

These days, these days

These days, these days

[Verse 2: Dan Caplen & Jess Glynne]

Three years of ups and downs

Nothing to show for it now

And I know it ain’t pretty when the fire burns out

Calling me when I’m drunk remind me of what I’ve done

And I know it ain’t pretty when you’re trying to move on, yeah

[Chorus: Jess Glynne & Dan Caplen]

I hope someday

We’ll sit down together

And laugh with each other

About these days, these days

All our troubles

We’ll lay to rest

And we’ll wish we could come back to these days, these days

[Post-Chorus: Jess Glynne & Dan Caplen]

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

These days, these days

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

To these days, these days

[Verse 3: Macklemore]

Cigarettes in the ashtray

Reminiscing on those past days

I thought you’d end up with my last name

But that changed

And I travelled around the world

Think where you living at now?

I heard you moved to Austin

Got an apartment and settled down

And every once in a while

I start texting

Write a paragraph

But then I delete the message

Think ’bout you like a past time

I could cry you a river

Get you baptised or

I wasn’t ready to act right

Used to always think I’d get you back, right

They say that things fall apart

We were gonna move to Brooklyn

You were gonna study Art

Love is just a tool

To remind who we are

And that we are not alone

And we’re walking in the dark

[Chorus: Jess Glynne & Dan Caplen]

I hope someday

We’ll sit down together

And laugh with each other

About these days, these days

All our troubles

We’ll lay to rest

And we’ll wish we could come back to these days, these days

We’ll wish we could come back to these days, these days