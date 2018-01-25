Το βίντεο της σούπερ-συνεργασίας με την υπογραφή των Rudimental έφτασε. Το συγκρότημα από το Λονδίνο συνεργάστηκε με στους Jess Glynne, Macklemore και Dan Caplen για το single «These Days»
Σας είχε λείψει η φωνή της Jess Glynne; Χάρη στους Rudimental, μπορείτε να την απολαύσετε, ενώ περιμένετε το νέο της άλμπουμ. Το συγκρότημα την επιλέξει ως τη γυναικεία φωνή του single «These Days», στο οποίο τραγουδά με τον Dan Caplen και Macklemore.
Το τραγούδι είναι ωραίο και ενδιαφέρον και συνοδεύεται από ένα επίσης ωραίο βίντεο.
Στο clip, οι Macklemore και Jess είναι ένα ευτυχές ζευγάρι που ζει στο Λονδίνο. Όλα μοιάζουν να πηγαίνουν από το καλό στο καλύτερο στην καθημερινή του ζωή, αλλά αρκεί μια στιγμή για να έρθουν τα πάνω κάτω…
[Intro: Macklemore]
I know you moved onto someone new
Hope life is beautiful
You were the light for me to find my truth
I just wanna say, thank you
[Verse 1: Dan Caplen]
Leaving to find my soul
Told her I had to go
And I know it ain’t pretty
When our hearts get broke
Too young to feel this old
Watching us both turn cold
Oh, I know it ain’t pretty
When two hearts get broke
Yeah, I know it ain’t pretty
When two hearts get broke
[Chorus: Jess Glynne]
I hope someday
We’ll sit down together
And laugh with each other
About these days, these days
All our troubles
We’ll lay to rest
And we’ll wish we could come back to these days
These days
These days, these days
These days, these days
[Verse 2: Dan Caplen & Jess Glynne]
Three years of ups and downs
Nothing to show for it now
And I know it ain’t pretty when the fire burns out
Calling me when I’m drunk remind me of what I’ve done
And I know it ain’t pretty when you’re trying to move on, yeah
[Chorus: Jess Glynne & Dan Caplen]
I hope someday
We’ll sit down together
And laugh with each other
About these days, these days
All our troubles
We’ll lay to rest
And we’ll wish we could come back to these days, these days
[Post-Chorus: Jess Glynne & Dan Caplen]
Oh I know, I know
Oh I know, I know
Oh I know, I know
These days, these days
Oh I know, I know
Oh I know, I know
Oh I know, I know
To these days, these days
[Verse 3: Macklemore]
Cigarettes in the ashtray
Reminiscing on those past days
I thought you’d end up with my last name
But that changed
And I travelled around the world
Think where you living at now?
I heard you moved to Austin
Got an apartment and settled down
And every once in a while
I start texting
Write a paragraph
But then I delete the message
Think ’bout you like a past time
I could cry you a river
Get you baptised or
I wasn’t ready to act right
Used to always think I’d get you back, right
They say that things fall apart
We were gonna move to Brooklyn
You were gonna study Art
Love is just a tool
To remind who we are
And that we are not alone
And we’re walking in the dark
[Chorus: Jess Glynne & Dan Caplen]
I hope someday
We’ll sit down together
And laugh with each other
About these days, these days
All our troubles
We’ll lay to rest
And we’ll wish we could come back to these days, these days
We’ll wish we could come back to these days, these days