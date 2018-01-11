The Vaccines - «I Can’t Quit» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Hangin’ around, hittin’ the ground

Dead in the water

Suckin’ it up, fuckin’ it up

With her favourite daughter

Take the swing, everything

Goin’ ’round in circles

Takin’ a hit, this is it

I’m over it

[Hook]

I can’t quit

I’m over it

[Verse 2]

Shootin’ it up, cuttin’ up

With broken glasses

Haven’t I been loving love

And in the classes

Get your man

And go to work out with your sister

Talkin’ about brother’s fame

I’m over it

[Hook]

I can’t quit

I’m over it

I can’t quit

I’m over it

[Refrain]

You can’t change me, can you?

You can’t offer that much to me

Oh you can’t offer change, can you?

And I can’t offer that much to you

[Verse 3]

Havin’ it out, livin’ in doubt

But no defenses

Tighten the rope, and talkin’ to hope

In different tenses

Callin’ my friends and tellin’

The only one that answers

It’s hard to make brother sick

I’m over it

[Hook]

I can’t quit

I’m over it

(I’m so dramatic)

I can’t quit

(I’m so dramatic)

[Refrain]

You can’t change me, can you?

You can’t offer that much to me

Oh you can’t offer change, can you?

And I can’t offer that much to you

[Outro]

I can’t quit

(I’m so dramatic)

I’m over it

(Hangin’ around, over the ground

Dirt in my bracelet)

I can’t quit

(Suckin’ it up, fuckin’ it up

With your replacement)

I’m over it

(Takin’ swing, everything

Around in circles)

I can’t quit

(Takin’ a hit, brother said)

I’m over it