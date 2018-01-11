Σε rock and roll μονοπάτια παρασύρουν οι The Vaccines.
Οι The Vaccines κυκλοφορούν το ολοκαίνουριο τους single «I Can’t Quit».
Το πολυαναμενόμενο τέταρτο άλμπουμ τους θα έχει τον τίτλο «Combat Sports» και όπως ανακοίνωσαν στο «BBC Radio 1» την περασμένη εβδομάδα, θα κυμαίνεται στα γνωστά Rock and Roll μονοπάτια της βρετανικής μπάντας, φτάνοντας μέχρι τα ακούσματα της powerpop.
Ένας τελείως δικός τους συνδυασμός που στο παρελθόν τους έκανε γνωστούς, παρουσιάζοντας πάνω από 15 διαδοχικά A-listed singles στο «BBC Radio 1» και παίζοντας στα μεγαλύτερα φεστιβάλ του κόσμου.
Επίσης μετρούν δύο υποψηφιότητες για BRIT Awards σε μεγάλες κατηγορίες, όπως για το «Καλύτερο Live Act» και για τον «Καλύτερο Νέο Καλλιτέχνη», ενώ έχουν κερδίσει ένα NME Award για την «Καλύτερη Νέα Μπάντα».
Οι The Vaccines είναι χωρίς αμφιβολία ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα και πιο αγαπημένα βρετανικά συγκροτήματα αυτής της γενιάς.
Ξεκίνησαν την καριέρα τους το 2011 με τον best-selling δίσκο «What Did You Expect from the Vaccines?». Το 2012 είδαν την κυκλοφορία του «Come of Age» στο Νο1 των charts του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και το 2015 το «English Graffiti» στο Νο2. Το συγκρότημα έχει πουλήσει πάνω από ένα εκατομμύριο δίσκους παγκοσμίως.
Το «Combat Sports» κυκλοφορεί στις 30 Μαρτίου από την Columbia Records / Sony Music.
[Verse 1]
Hangin’ around, hittin’ the ground
Dead in the water
Suckin’ it up, fuckin’ it up
With her favourite daughter
Take the swing, everything
Goin’ ’round in circles
Takin’ a hit, this is it
I’m over it
[Hook]
I can’t quit
I’m over it
[Verse 2]
Shootin’ it up, cuttin’ up
With broken glasses
Haven’t I been loving love
And in the classes
Get your man
And go to work out with your sister
Talkin’ about brother’s fame
I’m over it
[Hook]
I can’t quit
I’m over it
I can’t quit
I’m over it
[Refrain]
You can’t change me, can you?
You can’t offer that much to me
Oh you can’t offer change, can you?
And I can’t offer that much to you
[Verse 3]
Havin’ it out, livin’ in doubt
But no defenses
Tighten the rope, and talkin’ to hope
In different tenses
Callin’ my friends and tellin’
The only one that answers
It’s hard to make brother sick
I’m over it
[Hook]
I can’t quit
I’m over it
(I’m so dramatic)
I can’t quit
(I’m so dramatic)
[Refrain]
You can’t change me, can you?
You can’t offer that much to me
Oh you can’t offer change, can you?
And I can’t offer that much to you
[Outro]
I can’t quit
(I’m so dramatic)
I’m over it
(Hangin’ around, over the ground
Dirt in my bracelet)
I can’t quit
(Suckin’ it up, fuckin’ it up
With your replacement)
I’m over it
(Takin’ swing, everything
Around in circles)
I can’t quit
(Takin’ a hit, brother said)
I’m over it