The Revivalists - «Wish I Knew You» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

You shine like a star

You know who you are

You’re everything beautiful

She’s hot, hot like the sun

The loneliest one

Still everything beautiful

Well I’ll be god damned

You’re standing at my door

We stayed up in the city

Until the stars lost the war

So Friday night, holy ghost

Take me to your level

Show me the one I need the most

I need the most

[Chorus]

I wish I knew you when I was young

We could’ve got so high

Now we’re here it’s been so long

Two strangers in the bright lights

Oh, I hope you don’t mind

We can share my mood

Two strangers in the bright lights

I wish I knew you

I wish I knew you

Oh, I wish I knew you when I was young

[Verse 2]

Truth, it’s all that you need

You bury that seed

It’s everything beautiful

That sound comes from the underground

It’s all inside you now

It’s everything beautiful

But what are you running from?

They got you on the run?

So Friday night, holy ghost

Take me to your level

Show me the one I need the most

I need the most

[Chorus]

I wish I knew you when I was young

We could’ve got so high

Now we’re here it’s been so long

Two strangers in the bright lights

Oh, and I hope you don’t mind

We can share my mood, yeah

Two strangers in the bright lights

I wish I knew you

I wish I knew you

Oh, I wish I knew you when I was young

[Bridge]

Maybe we can share my mood

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Maybe we can share my mood

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Maybe we can share my mood

Whoa, whoa, whoa

[Chorus]

I wish I knew you when I was young

We could’ve got so high

Now we’re here it’s been so long

Two strangers in the bright lights

Oh, and I hope you don’t mind

We can share my mood, yeah

Two strangers in the bright lights

I wish I knew you

I wish I knew you

Oh, I wish I knew you when I was young