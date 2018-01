The Killers - «Rut» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Don’t give up on me

‘Cause I’m just in a rut

I’m climbing but the walls keep stacking up

[Verse 1]

Can’t keep my mind off of every little wrong

I see the mouths are open, but I can’t hear the song

I’ve done my best to fill ’em, but the cracks are starting to spread

Hey I won’t blame you baby, go on turn your head

[Chorus]

But don’t give up on me

‘Cause I’m just in a rut

I’m climbing but the walls keep stacking up

[Verse 2]

I can’t keep pretending this next stop isn’t mine

The truth is on the table, someone’s gotta sign

I’ve done my best defending, but the punches are starting to land

I’m sliding into something you won’t understand

[Chorus]

Don’t give up on me

‘Cause I’m just in a rut

I’m climbing but the walls keep stacking up

But don’t give up on me

‘Cause I’m just in a rut

I’m climbing but the walls keep stacking up

[Bridge]

So I’m handing you a memory

I hope you understand

That steadily reminds you of who I really am

This city’s always breathing, I wish that it would die

The kickbacks and the bachelors, the fever for the velvet rope

The money from my mother’s men

I’m not like her, you’re not like them

I’ll climb and I’ll climb, I’ll climb and I’ll climb, I’ll climb and I’ll climb

I’ll climb and I’ll climb, I’ll climb and I’ll climb, I’ll climb and I’ll climb

I’ll climb and I’ll climb, I’ll climb and I’ll climb, I’ll climb and I’ll climb

[Outro]

Don’t you give up on me

(don’t you give up, don’t you give up)

Don’t you give up on me

(don’t you give up, don’t you give up)

Don’t you give up on me

(don’t you give up, don’t you give up)

Don’t you give up on me

(don’t you give up, don’t you give up)