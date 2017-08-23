Δράση, αγωνία και μυστήριο συνδυάζει το κινηματογραφικό video clip των The Killers για το «Run For Cover».
Οι The Killers δίνουν μορφή στο δεύτερο τραγούδι τους για φέτος, το «Run For Cover» που είχαν ανολοκλήρωτο στο «συρτάρι» τους εδώ και σχεδόν μία δεκαετία.
Το πέμπτο άλμπουμ της μπάντας και το πρώτο ύστερα από πέντε χρόνια θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 22 Σεπτεμβρίου με το σήμα της Island Records / Universal, φέροντας τον τίτλο «Wonderful Wonderful».
Σε παραγωγή του Jacknife Lee, ηχογραφήθηκε στο ιδιόκτητο στούντιο του συγκροτήματος στο Λας Βέγκας και στο στούντιο του Jacknife Lee στο Λος Άντζελες. Το εξώφυλλο της δισκογραφικής δουλειάς, που ήρθε πρόσφατα στο «φως», φωτογράφισε ο Ολλανδός Anton Corbijn:
Το «Wonderful Wonderful» διαμορφώνεται ως το πιο πρωτοπόρο ηχητικά εγχείρημά τους έως τώρα, ένα LP που θα ξεχειλίζει από όλες τις φλογερές μελωδίες και τα anthems που κατακλύζουν τα στάδια, χάρη στα οποία οι The Killers αναδείχθηκαν σε ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα και πιο αγαπημένα rock σχήματα στον κόσμο.
Το άλμπουμ διατίθεται για ψηφιακή προ-παραγγελία μαζί με το «Run For Cover», ένα ολοκαίνουριο τραγούδι – δείγμα της κλασικής τραγουδοποιίας των The Killers.
Σύμφωνα με τον Brandon Flowers, τον κεντρικό τραγουδιστή του σχήματος, το «Run For Cover» γράφτηκε περίπου πριν από εννέα χρόνια προκειμένου να συμπεριληφθεί στο δίσκο του «Day & Age» (2008), όμως δεν ήταν εντελώς ολοκληρωμένο. Το τραγούδι τελειοποιήθηκε με τη συμβολή του Αυστραλού Alex Cameron.
Οι The Killers, τους οποίους απόλαυσε το ελληνικό κοινό σε μία αξέχαστη συναυλία στην Αθήνα, μετουσιώνουν σε εικόνα το «Run For Cover» με ένα συναρπαστικό video clip που συνδυάζει δράση, αγωνία και μυστήριο.
[Verse 1]
What have you gathered to report to your progenitors?
Are your excuses any better than your senator’s?
He held a conference and his wife was standing by his side
He did her dirty but no-one died
[Pre-Chorus 1]
I saw Sonny Liston on the street last night
Black-fisted and strong singing Redemption Song
He motioned me to the sky
I heard heaven and thunder cry
[Chorus]
Run for cover
Run while you can, baby, don’t look back
You gotta run for cover
Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man
You know you’re not the only one
And don’t look back, just run for cover
[Verse 2]
What are you waiting for, a kiss or an apology?
You think by now you’d have an A in toxicology
It’s hard to pack the car when all you do is shame us
It’s even harder when the dirtbag’s famous
[Pre-Chorus 2]
I saw my mother on the street last night
All pretty and strong, singing ‘the road is long’
I said ‘Momma I know you’ve tried’
But she fell on her knees and cried
[Chorus]
Run for cover
Run while you can, baby, don’t look back
You gotta run for cover
Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man
I know you’re not the only one
And don’t look back, just run for cover
[Bridge]
And there was nothing she wouldn’t give
Just to trust him with her nightmares, with her dreams
She’s running, she’s running
Just to trust him
He got a big smile, he’s fake news
Just run for cover, you’ve got nothing left to lose
[Chorus]
Run for cover
Run while you can, baby, don’t look back
You gotta run for cover
Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man
You know you’re not the only one
And don’t look back, just run for cover
Run
Run
Run for cover