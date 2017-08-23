The Killers - «Run For Cover» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

What have you gathered to report to your progenitors?

Are your excuses any better than your senator’s?

He held a conference and his wife was standing by his side

He did her dirty but no-one died

[Pre-Chorus 1]

I saw Sonny Liston on the street last night

Black-fisted and strong singing Redemption Song

He motioned me to the sky

I heard heaven and thunder cry

[Chorus]

Run for cover

Run while you can, baby, don’t look back

You gotta run for cover

Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man

You know you’re not the only one

And don’t look back, just run for cover

[Verse 2]

What are you waiting for, a kiss or an apology?

You think by now you’d have an A in toxicology

It’s hard to pack the car when all you do is shame us

It’s even harder when the dirtbag’s famous

[Pre-Chorus 2]

I saw my mother on the street last night

All pretty and strong, singing ‘the road is long’

I said ‘Momma I know you’ve tried’

But she fell on her knees and cried

[Chorus]

Run for cover

Run while you can, baby, don’t look back

You gotta run for cover

Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man

I know you’re not the only one

And don’t look back, just run for cover

[Bridge]

And there was nothing she wouldn’t give

Just to trust him with her nightmares, with her dreams

She’s running, she’s running

Just to trust him

He got a big smile, he’s fake news

Just run for cover, you’ve got nothing left to lose

[Chorus]

Run for cover

Run while you can, baby, don’t look back

You gotta run for cover

Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man

You know you’re not the only one

And don’t look back, just run for cover

Run

Run

Run for cover