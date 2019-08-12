Σε καλοκαιρινό κλίμα πραγματοποιήθηκε η τελετή απονομής των Teen Choice Awards 2019.

Τα Teen Choice Awards 2019 διεξήχθησαν βράδυ της Κυριακής 11 Αυγούστου (ξημερώματα Δευτέρας 12/08 σε ώρα Ελλάδας) με μία άκρως καλοκαιρινή τελετή απονομής.

Η φετινή διοργάνωση πραγματοποιήθηκε σε υπαίθριο χώρο, στην παραλία της πόλης Hermosa Beach του Λος Άντζελες. Οικοδεσπότες ήταν η ηθοποιός / τραγουδίστρια Lucy Hale και ο YouTuber / ηθοποιός David Dobrik.

Η βραδιά μεταδόθηκε ζωντανά από το Fox, το διοργανωτή των βραβείων.

Τα Teen Choice Awards τίμησαν τα επιτεύγματα που σημειώθηκαν τη φετινή σεζόν στη μουσική, στον κινηματογράφο, στον αθλητισμό, στη μόδα και στο διαδίκτυο.

Οι νικητές αναδείχθηκαν μέσω διαδικτύου και social media με την ψήφο των έφηβων τηλεθεατών του Fox, άνω των 13 ετών.

Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στο μουσικό τομέα των βραβείων διέθετε η Taylor Swift, οκτώ συνολικά, η οποία τιμήθηκε επίσης με το πρώτο «Icon Award» στα χρονικά της διοργάνωσης.

Οι Jonas Brothers παρέλαβαν το «Decade Award», ενώ μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς ήταν οι BTS (τέσσερα βραβεία) και ο Shawn Mendes (τρία βραβεία).

Στο κινηματογραφικό σκέλος προηγούνταν η ταινία «Avengers: Endgame» με εννέα υποψηφιότητες και στο τηλεοπτικό σκέλος η σειρά «Riverdale» με επτά υποψηφιότητες.

Στη σκηνή των Teen Choice Awards 2019 τραγούδησαν ζωντανά κατά σειρά οι One Republic, Monsts X, CNCO, Jordan McGraw και Sara Hyland, Blanco Brown, Mabel, Zhavia.

Οι νικητές των Teen Choice Awards 2019

Σημείωση: Ο νικητές σε κάθε κατηγορία αναγράφεται με έντονα γράμματα.

Μουσική

Choice Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Brett Young

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

Choice Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Choice Rock Artist

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Lauren Jauregui – Expectations

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – ME!

Katy Perry – Never Really Over

Halsey – Nightmare

Choice Song: Male Artist

Khalid – Better

Shawn Mendes – If I Can’t Have You

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

Travis Scott – SICKO MODE

Louis Tomlinson – Two of Us

Post Malone – Wow

Choice Song: Group

Imagine Dragons – Bad Liar

Blackpink – DDU-DU DDU-DU

5 Seconds of Summer – Easier

Panic! At The Disco – Hey Look Ma – I Made It

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Why Don’t We – 8 Letters

Choice Pop Song

Sam Smith & Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – ME!

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Ava Max – Sweet but Psycho

Ariana Grande – thank u – next

Choice Country Song

Maren Morris – Girl

Kane Brown – Good as You

Thomas Rhett – Look What God Gave Her

Kelsea Ballerini – Miss Me More

Kacey Musgraves – Rainbow

Dan + Shay – Speechless

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Zedd & Katy Perry – 365

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

Ellie Goulding – Diplo – & Red Velvet – Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – Find U Again

Marshmello & Bastille – Happier

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – Who Do You Love

Choice Latin Song

Ozuna – Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko – Anuel AA) [Remix] – Baila Baila Baila

ROSALÍA – J Balvin & El Guincho – Con Altura

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry – Con Calma (feat. Snow)

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake) – MIA

CNCO – Pretend

Nicky Jam & Ozuna – Te Robaré

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

Meek Mill (feat. Drake) – Going Bad

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Old Town Road [Remix]

Mustard & Migos – Pure Water

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Khalid – Talk

Post Malone – Wow

Choice Rock Song

AJR – 100 Bad Days

Panic! At The Disco – Hey Look Ma – I Made It

Bastille – Joy

Imagine Dragons – Natural

Cage The Elephan – Ready To Let Go

lovelytheband – These Are My Friends

Choice Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Choice International Artist

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Choice Collaboration

BTS (feat. Halsey) – Boy With Luv

Sam Smith & Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Old Town Road [Remix]

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – What A Time

Choice Fandom

#Arianators

#Blinks

#BTSARMY

#CNCOwners

#Selenators

#Swifties

Choice Summer Song

Jonas Brothers – Cool

5 Seconds of Summer – Easier

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump) – Summer Days

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down

Choice Summer Male Artist

Daddy Yankee

Shawn Mendes

Lil Nas X

Drake

DJ Khaled

Khalid

Choice Summer Female Artist

Ava Max

Halsey

Julia Michaels

Katy Perry

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Summer Tour

Ariana Grande – «Sweetener World Tour»

Billie Eilish – «When We All Fall Asleep World Tour»

BLACKPINK – «BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)»

BTS – «BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour»

Jennifer Lopez – «It’s My Party Tour»

Shawn Mendes – «Shawn Mendes The Tour»

Choice Song From a Movie

ZAYN & Zhavia Ward – «A Whole New World» (End Title) (from Aladdin)

Kelly Clarkson – «Broken & Beautiful» (from UglyDolls)

Kygo & Rita Ora – «Carry On» (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu)

Andy Grammer – «Don’t Give Up on Me» (from Five Feet Apart)

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga – «Shallow» (from A Star Is Born)

Post Malone & Swae Lee – «Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)» (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)

Choice Music Web Star

Annie LeBlanc

Asher Angel

Chloe x Halle

Hayden Summerall

Johnny Orlando

Loren Gray

Κινηματογράφος

Choice Action Movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

Bumblebee

Captain Marvel

Men in Black: International

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans – Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Endgame – Men in Black: International

John Cena – Bumblebee

Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp – Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame

Samuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel

Choice Action Movie Actress

Brie Larson – Captain Marvel – Avengers: Endgame

Evangeline Lilly – Ant-Man and the Wasp

Hailee Steinfeld – Bumblebee

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame

Tessa Thompson – Men in Black: International

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

Aladdin

Aquaman

Dark Phoenix

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Mary Poppins Returns

Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

James McAvoy – Dark Phoenix

Jason Momoa – Aquaman

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns

Mena Massoud – Aladdin

Will Smith – Aladdin

Zachary Levi – Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Amber Heard – Aquaman

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Keira Knightley – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Naomi Scott – Aladdin

Sophie Turner – Dark Phoenix

Choice Drama Movie

After

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Cole Sprouse – Five Feet Apart

Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After

Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Chrissy Metz – Breakthrough

Haley Lu Richardson – Five Feet Apart

Josephine Langford – After

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Lana Condor – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Comedy Movie

Crazy Rich Asians

Instant Family

Isn’t It Romantic

Little

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Henry Golding – Crazy Rich Asians

Kevin Hart – Night School

Liam Hemsworth – Isn’t It Romantic

Mark Wahlberg – Instant Family

Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

Ryan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Awkwafina – Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Laura Marano – The Perfect Date

Marsai Martin – Little

Rebel Wilson – Isn’t It Romantic

Tiffany Haddish – Night School

Choice Movie Villain

Johnny Depp – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame

Jude Law – Captain Marvel

Mark Strong – Shazam!

Marwan Kenzari – Aladdin

Patrick Wilson – Aquaman

Τηλεόραση

Choice Drama TV Show

Good Trouble

Marvel’s Runaways

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Riverdale

Star

The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor

Adam Huber – Dynasty

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

K.J. Apa – Riverdale

Oliver Stark – 9-1-1

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble

Ryan Destiny – Star

Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Charmed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Legacies

Shadowhunters

Supernatural

The 100

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Bob Morley – The 100

Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters

Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters

Jared Padalecki – Supernatural

Ross Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Danielle Rose Russell – Legacies

Ellen Page – The Umbrella Academy

Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters

Kiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Melonie Diaz – Charmed

Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Gotham

MacGyver

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Ben McKenzie – Gotham

Brandon Routh – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Brenton Thwaites – Titans

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Lucas Till – MacGyver

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress

Candice Patton – The Flash

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest

Jessica Alba – L.A.’s Finest

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

Black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Daniel Radcliffe – Miracle Workers

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory

Marcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory

Nina Dobrev – Fam

Sarah Hyland – Modern Family

Yara Shahidi – black-ish

Choice TV Villain

Adam Scott – The Good Place

Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

Jon Cryer – Supergirl

Luke Baines – Shadowhunters

Sarah Carter – The Flash

Sea Shimooka – Arrow

Choice Reality TV Show

America’s Got Talent

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show

All That

Beverly Hills – 90210

Friends

Moesha

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Office

Choice Ship

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish

Λοιπά

Choice Male Athlete

AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath

Choice YouTuber

Sam and Colby

David Dobrik

Erika Costell

Kian and Jc

The Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Jennifer Aniston – Murder Mystery

Maia Mitchell – The Last Summer

Mindy Kaling – Late Night

Selena Gomez – The Dead Don’t Die

Yara Shahidi – The Sun Is Also a Star

Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery

Charles Melton – The Sun Is Also a Star

Himesh Patel – Yesterday

K.J. Apa – The Last Summer

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie

Late Night

Murder Mystery

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Last Summer

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Choice Summer TV Show

Cobra Kai

Nailed It!

So You Think You Can Dance

Stranger Things

The Bold Type

Younger

Choice Summer TV Actor

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things

Diego Tinoco – On My Block

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

Luka Sabbat – grown-ish

Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actress

Chloe Bennet – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Hilary Duff – Younger

Jessica Marie Garcia – On My Block

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Rose McIver – iZombie

Yara Shahidi – grown-ish

Choice Social Star

Chrissy Teigen

Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson

Kylie Jenner

Noah Centineo

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Choice Female Web Star

Emma Chamberlain

Eva Gutowski

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Maddie Ziegler

Madison Beer​

Choice Male Web Star

Brent Rivera

David Dobrik

The Dolan Twins

Guava Juice

MrBeast

Ryan Higa

Choice Comedy Web Star

CalebCity

Colleen Ballinger

The Dolan Twins

Gabbie Hanna

Lele Pons

Liza Koshy

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

Bethany Mota

Hannah Meloche

James Charles

Mackenzie Ziegler

Nikkie de Jager «NikkieTutorials»

Summer Mckeen

Choice Gamer

DanTDM

jacksepticeye

Ninja

PewDiePie

Ryan Ohmwrecker

SSSniperWolf