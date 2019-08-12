Σε καλοκαιρινό κλίμα πραγματοποιήθηκε η τελετή απονομής των Teen Choice Awards 2019.
Τα Teen Choice Awards 2019 διεξήχθησαν βράδυ της Κυριακής 11 Αυγούστου (ξημερώματα Δευτέρας 12/08 σε ώρα Ελλάδας) με μία άκρως καλοκαιρινή τελετή απονομής.
Η φετινή διοργάνωση πραγματοποιήθηκε σε υπαίθριο χώρο, στην παραλία της πόλης Hermosa Beach του Λος Άντζελες. Οικοδεσπότες ήταν η ηθοποιός / τραγουδίστρια Lucy Hale και ο YouTuber / ηθοποιός David Dobrik.
Η βραδιά μεταδόθηκε ζωντανά από το Fox, το διοργανωτή των βραβείων.
Τα Teen Choice Awards τίμησαν τα επιτεύγματα που σημειώθηκαν τη φετινή σεζόν στη μουσική, στον κινηματογράφο, στον αθλητισμό, στη μόδα και στο διαδίκτυο.
Οι νικητές αναδείχθηκαν μέσω διαδικτύου και social media με την ψήφο των έφηβων τηλεθεατών του Fox, άνω των 13 ετών.
Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στο μουσικό τομέα των βραβείων διέθετε η Taylor Swift, οκτώ συνολικά, η οποία τιμήθηκε επίσης με το πρώτο «Icon Award» στα χρονικά της διοργάνωσης.
Οι Jonas Brothers παρέλαβαν το «Decade Award», ενώ μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς ήταν οι BTS (τέσσερα βραβεία) και ο Shawn Mendes (τρία βραβεία).
10 incredibles years of @jonasbrothers — it's been an unforgettable journey! ✨ #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/YgsVOiXHDj
— Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 12, 2019
Στο κινηματογραφικό σκέλος προηγούνταν η ταινία «Avengers: Endgame» με εννέα υποψηφιότητες και στο τηλεοπτικό σκέλος η σειρά «Riverdale» με επτά υποψηφιότητες.
Στη σκηνή των Teen Choice Awards 2019 τραγούδησαν ζωντανά κατά σειρά οι One Republic, Monsts X, CNCO, Jordan McGraw και Sara Hyland, Blanco Brown, Mabel, Zhavia.
Οι νικητές των Teen Choice Awards 2019
Σημείωση: Ο νικητές σε κάθε κατηγορία αναγράφεται με έντονα γράμματα.
Μουσική
Choice Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Brett Young
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett
Choice Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Choice Rock Artist
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Lauren Jauregui – Expectations
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – ME!
Katy Perry – Never Really Over
Halsey – Nightmare
Choice Song: Male Artist
Khalid – Better
Shawn Mendes – If I Can’t Have You
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
Travis Scott – SICKO MODE
Louis Tomlinson – Two of Us
Post Malone – Wow
Choice Song: Group
Imagine Dragons – Bad Liar
Blackpink – DDU-DU DDU-DU
5 Seconds of Summer – Easier
Panic! At The Disco – Hey Look Ma – I Made It
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Why Don’t We – 8 Letters
Choice Pop Song
Sam Smith & Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – ME!
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Ava Max – Sweet but Psycho
Ariana Grande – thank u – next
Choice Country Song
Maren Morris – Girl
Kane Brown – Good as You
Thomas Rhett – Look What God Gave Her
Kelsea Ballerini – Miss Me More
Kacey Musgraves – Rainbow
Dan + Shay – Speechless
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Zedd & Katy Perry – 365
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
Ellie Goulding – Diplo – & Red Velvet – Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – Find U Again
Marshmello & Bastille – Happier
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – Who Do You Love
Choice Latin Song
Ozuna – Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko – Anuel AA) [Remix] – Baila Baila Baila
ROSALÍA – J Balvin & El Guincho – Con Altura
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry – Con Calma (feat. Snow)
Bad Bunny (feat. Drake) – MIA
CNCO – Pretend
Nicky Jam & Ozuna – Te Robaré
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Meek Mill (feat. Drake) – Going Bad
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Old Town Road [Remix]
Mustard & Migos – Pure Water
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Khalid – Talk
Post Malone – Wow
Choice Rock Song
AJR – 100 Bad Days
Panic! At The Disco – Hey Look Ma – I Made It
Bastille – Joy
Imagine Dragons – Natural
Cage The Elephan – Ready To Let Go
lovelytheband – These Are My Friends
Choice Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Choice International Artist
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Choice Collaboration
BTS (feat. Halsey) – Boy With Luv
Sam Smith & Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Old Town Road [Remix]
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – What A Time
Choice Fandom
#Arianators
#Blinks
#BTSARMY
#CNCOwners
#Selenators
#Swifties
Choice Summer Song
Jonas Brothers – Cool
5 Seconds of Summer – Easier
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump) – Summer Days
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down
Choice Summer Male Artist
Daddy Yankee
Shawn Mendes
Lil Nas X
Drake
DJ Khaled
Khalid
Choice Summer Female Artist
Ava Max
Halsey
Julia Michaels
Katy Perry
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
Choice Summer Tour
Ariana Grande – «Sweetener World Tour»
Billie Eilish – «When We All Fall Asleep World Tour»
BLACKPINK – «BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)»
BTS – «BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour»
Jennifer Lopez – «It’s My Party Tour»
Shawn Mendes – «Shawn Mendes The Tour»
Choice Song From a Movie
ZAYN & Zhavia Ward – «A Whole New World» (End Title) (from Aladdin)
Kelly Clarkson – «Broken & Beautiful» (from UglyDolls)
Kygo & Rita Ora – «Carry On» (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu)
Andy Grammer – «Don’t Give Up on Me» (from Five Feet Apart)
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga – «Shallow» (from A Star Is Born)
Post Malone & Swae Lee – «Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)» (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)
Choice Music Web Star
Annie LeBlanc
Asher Angel
Chloe x Halle
Hayden Summerall
Johnny Orlando
Loren Gray
Κινηματογράφος
Choice Action Movie
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Endgame
Bumblebee
Captain Marvel
Men in Black: International
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans – Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Endgame – Men in Black: International
John Cena – Bumblebee
Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp – Avengers: Endgame
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame
Samuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel
Choice Action Movie Actress
Brie Larson – Captain Marvel – Avengers: Endgame
Evangeline Lilly – Ant-Man and the Wasp
Hailee Steinfeld – Bumblebee
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame
Tessa Thompson – Men in Black: International
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
Aladdin
Aquaman
Dark Phoenix
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Mary Poppins Returns
Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
James McAvoy – Dark Phoenix
Jason Momoa – Aquaman
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns
Mena Massoud – Aladdin
Will Smith – Aladdin
Zachary Levi – Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Amber Heard – Aquaman
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Keira Knightley – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Naomi Scott – Aladdin
Sophie Turner – Dark Phoenix
Choice Drama Movie
After
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Cole Sprouse – Five Feet Apart
Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After
Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Chrissy Metz – Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson – Five Feet Apart
Josephine Langford – After
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Lana Condor – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Comedy Movie
Crazy Rich Asians
Instant Family
Isn’t It Romantic
Little
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Henry Golding – Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart – Night School
Liam Hemsworth – Isn’t It Romantic
Mark Wahlberg – Instant Family
Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Ryan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Awkwafina – Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
Laura Marano – The Perfect Date
Marsai Martin – Little
Rebel Wilson – Isn’t It Romantic
Tiffany Haddish – Night School
Choice Movie Villain
Johnny Depp – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame
Jude Law – Captain Marvel
Mark Strong – Shazam!
Marwan Kenzari – Aladdin
Patrick Wilson – Aquaman
Τηλεόραση
Choice Drama TV Show
Good Trouble
Marvel’s Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale
Star
The Resident
Choice Drama TV Actor
Adam Huber – Dynasty
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Oliver Stark – 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny – Star
Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
The 100
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley – The 100
Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Ross Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Danielle Rose Russell – Legacies
Ellen Page – The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
Kiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz – Charmed
Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Ben McKenzie – Gotham
Brandon Routh – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites – Titans
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Lucas Till – MacGyver
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest
Jessica Alba – L.A.’s Finest
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
Black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe – Miracle Workers
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev – Fam
Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – black-ish
Choice TV Villain
Adam Scott – The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Jon Cryer – Supergirl
Luke Baines – Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter – The Flash
Sea Shimooka – Arrow
Choice Reality TV Show
America’s Got Talent
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show
All That
Beverly Hills – 90210
Friends
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office
Choice Ship
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
Choice Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
Ethan & Grayson Dolan
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish
Λοιπά
Choice Male Athlete
AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Choice Female Athlete
Katelyn Ohashi
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath
Choice YouTuber
Sam and Colby
David Dobrik
Erika Costell
Kian and Jc
The Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Jennifer Aniston – Murder Mystery
Maia Mitchell – The Last Summer
Mindy Kaling – Late Night
Selena Gomez – The Dead Don’t Die
Yara Shahidi – The Sun Is Also a Star
Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery
Charles Melton – The Sun Is Also a Star
Himesh Patel – Yesterday
K.J. Apa – The Last Summer
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice Summer Movie
Late Night
Murder Mystery
Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Last Summer
Toy Story 4
Yesterday
Choice Summer TV Show
Cobra Kai
Nailed It!
So You Think You Can Dance
Stranger Things
The Bold Type
Younger
Choice Summer TV Actor
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things
Diego Tinoco – On My Block
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things
Luka Sabbat – grown-ish
Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actress
Chloe Bennet – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Hilary Duff – Younger
Jessica Marie Garcia – On My Block
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Rose McIver – iZombie
Yara Shahidi – grown-ish
Choice Social Star
Chrissy Teigen
Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson
Kylie Jenner
Noah Centineo
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
Choice Female Web Star
Emma Chamberlain
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Maddie Ziegler
Madison Beer
Choice Male Web Star
Brent Rivera
David Dobrik
The Dolan Twins
Guava Juice
MrBeast
Ryan Higa
Choice Comedy Web Star
CalebCity
Colleen Ballinger
The Dolan Twins
Gabbie Hanna
Lele Pons
Liza Koshy
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
Bethany Mota
Hannah Meloche
James Charles
Mackenzie Ziegler
Nikkie de Jager «NikkieTutorials»
Summer Mckeen
Choice Gamer
DanTDM
jacksepticeye
Ninja
PewDiePie
Ryan Ohmwrecker
SSSniperWolf