Είστε έτοιμοι; Η Taylor Swift «χτυπά» για δεύτερη φορά με ένα ακόμη τραγούδι από τον επερχόμενο δίσκο της.
Εάν νομίζατε ότι η Taylor Swift θα αρκούταν στο σαρωτικό «Look What You Made Me Do», τότε κάνατε λάθος.
Η pop star επανήλθε εκκωφαντικά στη δισκογραφία με διάθεση να μονοπωλήσει τη μουσική επικαιρότητα σε καθημερινή βάση, προκαλώντας δυνατό θόρυβο και σημειώνοντας αλλεπάλληλα επιτεύγματα.
Ο έκτος δίσκος της Taylor Swift τιτλοφορείται «reputation» και κυκλοφορεί στις 10 Νοεμβρίου από τις Big Machine και Universal Music. Το «Look What You Made Me Do» είναι το πρώτο single και το ντεμπούτο του είναι κάτι παραπάνω από εντυπωσιακό.
Το τραγούδι βρέθηκε στο Νο1 σε πάνω από 90 χώρες στο iTunes, κατέγραψε τα περισσότερα streams (8 εκ.) πρώτης ημέρας στο Spotify, τις πιο πολλές επισκέψεις (19 εκ.) σε lyric video μέσα στις πρώτες 24 ώρες και το επικό video clip κατέρριψε την επίδοση της Adele με το «Hello» για τις περισσότερες προβολές (43,2 εκ.) σε ένα εικοσιτετράωρο.
…Are you ready for it?
Έχουμε την ευκαιρία να πάρουμε δεύτερη γεύση από το πολυαναμενόμενο «reputation», ενώ απομένουν δύο μήνες και μία εβδομάδα έως την κυκλοφορία του.
Το βράδυ του Σαββάτου (2/09), ήρθε στην επιφάνεια ένα απόσπασμα από το δεύτερο τραγούδι που μοιράζεται η Taylor Swift, με τον τίτλο «…Ready For It?».
Το single έκανε παγκόσμια πρεμιέρα σε διαφήμιση του αθλητικού σταθμού «ESPN» για το παιχνίδι φούτμπολ μεταξύ των Alabama και Florida State. Το κανάλι είχε χρησιμοποιήσει και το «Look What You Made Me Do», λίγες ώρες πριν την κυκλοφορία του, για την προώθηση του ίδιου αγώνα. Συγχρόνως, το τραγούδι ακούστηκε και στο τρέιλερ του τηλεοπτικού δικτύου «ABC» για το πρόγραμμα της νέας σεζόν.
Παρά τη στροφή της Taylor Swift σε μία πιο «σκοτεινή» και επιθετική εικόνα, τόσο στον ήχο όσο και στο καλλιτεχνικό παρουσιαστικό της, το «…Ready For It?» θυμίζει την προηγούμενη εποχή της.
[Verse 1]
Knew he was a killer
First time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he’s a ghost then I can be a phantom
Holding him for ransom
Some, some boys are trying too hard
He don’t try at all though
Younger than my exes but he act like such a man so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta
[Pre-Chorus]
I-I-I see how this is gonna go
Touch me and you’ll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know
[Chorus]
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night in my dreams
I know I’m gonna be with you
So I take my time
In the middle of the night
(Are you ready for it?)
[Verse 2]
Me, I was a robber
First time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never saying sorry
But if I’m a thief then
He can join the heist
And we’ll move to an island
He can be my jailer, [?] to this Taylor
Every lover known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now
I’m so very tame now
Never be the same now
[Pre-Chorus]
I-I-I see how this is gonna go
Touch me and you’ll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know
[Chorus]
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night in my dreams
(Are you ready for it?)
(Ooh, are you ready for it?)
Post-Chorus]
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
(Are you ready for it?)
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
(Are you ready for it?)
[Bridge]
I-I-I see how this is gonna go
Touch me and you’ll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know
[Chorus]
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night in my dreams
I know I’m gonna be with you
So I take my time
In the middle of the night
[Post-Chorus]
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
(Are you ready for it?)
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
(Are you ready for it?)
Η 27χρονη τραγουδίστρια συνυπογράφει το «…Ready For It?» μαζί με τους Shellback, Max Martin και Ali Payami.
Δείτε επίσης: Το video clip της Taylor Swift
για το «Look What You Made Me Do» είναι το απόλυτο έπος