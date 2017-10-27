Είστε έτοιμοι; Το παιχνίδι ξεκινάει με το αριστουργηματικό video clip της Taylor Swift για το «…Ready For It?».
Εάν νομίσατε ότι το video clip της Taylor Swift για το «Look What You Made Me Do» ήταν επικό, τότε κάνατε λάθος. Η αστέρας της pop ξεπερνά τον εαυτό της και οπτικοποιεί το «…Ready For It?» με μία χολιγουντιανή υπερπαραγωγή.
Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για την άφιξη του πολυαναμενόμενου «reputation», του έκτου ολοκληρωμένου δίσκου της Αμερικανίδας τραγουδίστριας, έχει ξεκινήσει. Το άλμπουμ κυκλοφορεί στις 10 Νοεμβρίου από την Big Machine Records σε παγκόσμια διανομή της Universal Music.
Τα τρία τραγούδια που έχουν έρθει στη δημοσιότητα μέχρι στιγμής, συνθέτουν ένα παζλ για δυνατούς λύτες. Κοινή συνισταμένη τους είναι το electropop στοιχείο. Η country αποτελεί οριστικά και αμετάκλητα παρελθόν για την Taylor Swift και η στροφή στην pop που συντελέσθηκε στο βραβευμένο με Grammy «1989» προχωρά στο επόμενο επίπεδο.
Το «…Ready For It?» είναι το δεύτερο κατά σειρά τραγούδι του «reputation» που γνωρίσαμε, αμέσως μετά το «Look What You Made Me Do» που σημείωσε το καλύτερο ψηφιακό ντεμπούτο στα χρονικά και παρέμεινε επί τρεις συνεχόμενες εβδομάδες στην κορυφή του αμερικανικού «Billboard Hot 100» και πριν το πρόσφατο «Gorgeous».
«Are you ready for it?»
Το «…Ready For It?» αποκτά εικόνα και το υπερθέαμα που απολαμβάνουμε μπορεί να συγκριθεί μόνο μία εκθαμβωτική παραγωγή χολιγουντιανών διαστάσεων. Σενάριο επιστημονικής φαντασίας, anime επιρροές, αναφορές στο «Harry Potter» και «Ghost In The Shell», πανδαισία οπτικών εφέ.
Η απόλυτη μάχη ανάμεσα στο καλό και στο κακό, ανάμεσα στην παλιά και στη νέα Taylor Swift συνεχίζεται εντυπωσιακά. Η Taylor με την αμαυρωμένη φήμη, ένα ρομπότ που κατασκευάστηκε από τα μέσα ενημέρωσης, εναντίον της αληθινής, νέας Taylor, που είναι φυλακισμένη σε ένα γιγάντιο γυάλινο κουτί.
Καμία δεν μπορεί να ζήσει όση η άλλη επιβιώνει.
Τη σκηνοθεσία έφερε εις πέρας ο στενός πλέον συνεργάτης της Taylor Swift, o Joseph Kahn, υπεύθυνος και για τα «Look What You Made Me Do», «Bad Blood» και «Blank Space».
[Verse 1]
Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he’s a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin’ him for ransom, some
Some boys are tryin’ too hard, he don’t try at all though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta
[Pre-Chorus]
I, I, I see how this is gon’ go
Touch me and you’ll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know
[Chorus]
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I’m gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it?
[Verse 2]
Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin’ sorry
But if I’m a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We’ll move to an island, and
And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I’ve known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I’m so very tame now
Never be the same now, now
[Pre-Chorus]
I, I, I see how this is gon’ go
Touch me and you’ll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (no one has to know)
[Chorus]
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night in my dreams
I know I’m gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it?
Ooh, are you ready for it?
[Post-Chorus]
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
[Pre-Chorus]
I, I, I see how this is gon’ go
Touch me and you’ll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know
[Chorus]
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I’m gonna be with you
So I take my time
In the middle of the night
[Post-Chorus]
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?