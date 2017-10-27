Taylor Swift - «...Ready For It?» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he’s a ghost, then I can be a phantom

Holdin’ him for ransom, some

Some boys are tryin’ too hard, he don’t try at all though

Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta-ta

[Pre-Chorus]

I, I, I see how this is gon’ go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know

[Chorus]

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I’m gonna be with you

So I take my time

Are you ready for it?

[Verse 2]

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin’ sorry

But if I’m a thief, then he can join the heist, and

We’ll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor

Every love I’ve known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now, I’m so very tame now

Never be the same now, now

[Pre-Chorus]

I, I, I see how this is gon’ go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know (no one has to know)

[Chorus]

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night in my dreams

I know I’m gonna be with you

So I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Ooh, are you ready for it?

[Post-Chorus]

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

[Pre-Chorus]

I, I, I see how this is gon’ go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know

[Chorus]

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I’m gonna be with you

So I take my time

In the middle of the night

[Post-Chorus]

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Are you ready for it?