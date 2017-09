Taylor Swift - «Ready For It» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Post-Chorus]

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

[Bridge]

I-I-I see how this is gonna go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze, lights down low

No one has to know

[Chorus]

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night in my dreams

I know I’m gonna be with you

So I take my time

In the middle of the night

[Post-Chorus]

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

(Are you ready for it?)