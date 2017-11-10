Η Taylor Swift παρουσίασε ένα από τα τραγούδια της νέας δισκογραφικής δουλειάς της, μία ανάσα πριν τα αποκαλυπτήρια.
Ο πιο πολυαναμενόμενος ξένος δίσκος της χρονιάς κυκλοφορεί και ήδη βρίσκεται στην κορυφή δεκάδων χωρών!
Η Taylor Swift μοιράζεται με το κοινό το «reputation», το έκτο προσωπικό άλμπουμ της και ολοκληρώνει την πλήρη καλλιτεχνική μεταμόρφωση με ένα αριστούργημα 15 τραγουδιών που δείχνουν τη «σκοτεινότερη» πλευρά του ταλέντου της και θα προκαλέσουν φρενίτιδα.
Ντελίριο προκάλεσαν και τα τέσσερα τραγούδια που προλόγισαν τη νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά της τραγουδίστριας, εκδηλώνοντας το στίγμα όσων επρόκειτο να ακούσουμε.
Το πολυσυζητημένο «Look What You Made Me Do» που «έσπασε» κάθε ρεκόρ με το επικό video clip του, το «…Ready For It?» που οπτικοποιήθηκε με μία κινηματογραφική υπερπαραγωγή επιστημονικής φαντασίας, το μελωδικό «Gorgeous» και το ατμοσφαιρικό «Call It What You Want».
Ελάχιστες ώρες πριν την επίσημη κυκλοφορία του «reputation», η Taylor Swift παρουσίασε στους τηλεθεατές και στη ζώνη «TGIT» του «ABC» ένα ακόμη τραγούδι από το άλμπουμ που θα σαρώσει.
Περιτριγυρισμένη από εκατό θαυμαστές της σε μία ζεστή ατμόσφαιρα στο σπίτι της στο Rhode Island, η Taylor Swift κάθισε στο πιάνο και τραγούδησε το «New Year’s Day», το τραγούδι που ρίχνει την αυλαία στο «reputation».
Η βιντεοσκόπηση έλαβε χώρα κατά τη διάρκεια των «Secret Sessions», όπου η τραγουδίστρια επέλεξε προσωπικά και προσκάλεσε πεντακόσιους θαυμαστές της από όλο τον κόσμο συνολικά, οι οποίοι είχαν το προνόμιο να ακούσουν αποκλειστικά το νέο άλμπουμ «reputation» πριν τη σημερινή (10/11) παγκόσμια κυκλοφορία του.
Το «New Year’s Day» είναι μία όμορφη μπαλάντα που σχετίζεται με τις αναμνήσεις που πρέπει να κρατάμε και να μαθαίνουμε από εκείνες, αναγνωρίζοντας τόσο τις καλές όσο και τις κακές στιγμές.
[Verse 1]
There’s glitter on the floor after the party
Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby
Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor
You and me from the night before, but
[Chorus]
Don’t read the last page
But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared
And you’re turning away
I want your midnights
But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day
[Verse 2]
You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi
I can tell that it’s gonna be a long road
I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town, babe
Or if you strike out and you’re crawling home
[Chorus]
Don’t read the last page
But I stay when it’s hard, or it’s wrong
Or we’re making mistakes
I want your midnights
But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day
[Post-Chorus]
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
And I will hold on to you
[Bridge]
Please don’t ever become a stranger
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere
Please don’t ever become a stranger
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere
[Verse 3]
There’s glitter on the floor after the party
Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby
Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor
You and me forevermore
[Chorus]
Don’t read the last page
But I stay when it’s hard, or it’s wrong
Or we’re making mistakes
I want your midnights
But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day
[Post-Chorus]
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
And I will hold on to you
[Outro]
Please don’t ever become a stranger
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere
Please don’t ever become a stranger
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere