Taylor Swift - «New Year’s Day» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

There’s glitter on the floor after the party

Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby

Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor

You and me from the night before, but

[Chorus]

Don’t read the last page

But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared

And you’re turning away

I want your midnights

But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day

[Verse 2]

You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi

I can tell that it’s gonna be a long road

I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town, babe

Or if you strike out and you’re crawling home

[Chorus]

Don’t read the last page

But I stay when it’s hard, or it’s wrong

Or we’re making mistakes

I want your midnights

But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day

[Post-Chorus]

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

And I will hold on to you

[Bridge]

Please don’t ever become a stranger

Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere

Please don’t ever become a stranger

Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere

[Verse 3]

There’s glitter on the floor after the party

Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby

Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor

You and me forevermore

[Chorus]

Don’t read the last page

But I stay when it’s hard, or it’s wrong

Or we’re making mistakes

I want your midnights

But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day

[Post-Chorus]

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

And I will hold on to you

[Outro]

Please don’t ever become a stranger

Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere

Please don’t ever become a stranger

Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere