Η Taylor Swift άντεξε τα χτυπήματα, ανασύνταξε τις δυνάμεις της και τώρα παίρνει το λόγο εκείνη για να σιωπήσουν όλοι οι υπόλοιποι!
Η… «βόμβα» μόλις εξερράγη εκκωφαντικά. Το ολοκαίνουριο τραγούδι της Taylor Swift κυκλοφόρησε και, τελικά, η φρενίτιδα τώρα ξεκινάει!
Πιο «σκοτεινή» από ποτέ, πιο επιθετική από ποτέ, καλύτερη από ποτέ. Η δέκα φορές βραβευμένη με Grammy superstar εκπλήσσει σε κάθε βήμα της με τη δημιουργική και την ηχητική εξέλιξή της.
Τρία έτη μετά το υπέρ-επιτυχημένο άλμπουμ του «1989» και τα global hits «Shake It Off», «Blank Space», «Style», «Bad Blood» κ.ά., η 27χρονη τραγουδίστρια προσδιορίζει εκ νέου την εικόνα και τον ήχο της, προκειμένου να αποδείξει ακόμη και στους πιο δύσπιστους την αδιαφιλονίκητη κυριαρχία της στην pop μουσική.
Επί μία ολόκληρη εβδομάδα, ο πλανήτης κινείται στον αστερισμό της Taylor Swift. Αρχής γενομένης από την αιφνίδια εκκαθάριση στη διαδικτυακή παρουσία της και τα μυστηριώδη teaser που ακολούθησαν και έδειχναν ένα… φίδι, ο συμβολισμός ήταν ισχυρός: Διέγραψε όλες τις δημοσιεύσεις της «διαγράφοντας» τη φήμη της (reputation), επειδή το νέο άλμπουμ αναδημιουργεί την εικόνα που έχει ο κόσμος για εκείνη. Όσο για το ερπετό, τι πιο πασιφανές; Περνά στην αντεπίθεση!
«Η παλιά Taylor… πέθανε!»
Ο πολυαναμενόμενος έκτος δίσκος της Taylor Swift ονομάζεται «reputation» και θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 10 Νοεμβρίου από τις Big Machine Records και Universal Music, περιλαμβάνοντας 15 τραγούδια.
Το πρώτο άκουσμα από το άλμπουμ, για το οποίο υπήρχε η μεγαλύτερη προσμονή, είναι γεγονός. Ο τίτλος του είναι «What You Made Me Do» και αναμειγνύει dance pop και urban pop ηχοχρώματα.
Το ρεφρέν περιέχει τμήματα από το hit «I’m Too Sexy» των Βρετανών Right Said Fred από το 1992. Η Taylor Swift έγραψε το single μαζί με τον Jack Antonoff των Bleachers με επιπρόσθετη συνεισφορά από τους Righ Said Fred (Fred Fairbrass, Richard Fairbrass και Rob Manzoli).
Αίσθηση προκαλεί η φράση «Συγγνώμη, η παλιά Taylor δεν μπορεί να έρθει στο τηλέφωνο αυτή τη στιγμή / Γιατί / Ω, επειδή πέθανε!» που ακούγεται στο «What You Made Me Do», ένα τραγούδι που εξαπολύει πυρά σε διάφορους αντιπάλους που δεν κατονομάζει.
Για την ώρα, το «What You Made Me Do» συνοδεύεται από ένα lyric video, ενώ θα ακολουθήσει σύντομα και το video clip για το οποίο φημολογείται εδώ και αρκετό καιρό ότι θα είναι «το πιο ακριβό στην ιστορία»!
[Verse 1]
I don’t like your little games
Don’t like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool, no, I don’t like you
I don’t like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you (oh!)
[Pre-Chorus]
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
[Chorus]
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
[Verse 2]
I don’t like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You ask me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)
The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you’ll all get yours
[Pre-Chorus]
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
[Chorus]
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
[Bridge]
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
(Look what you made me do)
(Look what you made me do)
«I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.»
«Why?»
«Oh, ’cause she’s dead!» (ohh!)
[Chorus]
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
