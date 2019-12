Taylor Swift: Η αντίδρασή της στην υποψηφιότητα για Χρυσή Σφαίρα

View this post on Instagram

I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe – it’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA. I ended up spending many days on set watching the other performers do their scenes. Watching the character Victoria, played by @frankiegoestohayward inspired me so much and Beautiful Ghosts was the result. Congrats to my co-writer and buddy 4 life Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is just purrfect. 😸