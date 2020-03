Taylor Swift: Δείτε πώς μεταμορφώθηκε σε άνδρα για το music video του «The Man»

View this post on Instagram

#taylorswift is the MAN. With a little help from me and some very talented friends. Many thanks to Andrew Clement and his team @cce_inc ( Brad, Lesley, etc..) for creating the prosthetics and muscle suit (Fabricators, Nick Bauman, Alex Dill-Lim and Rob Seal) built on my designs while I was away finishing up another job. Mario @monstermania2017 and Richie Alonzo did a beautiful job on sculptures, Cristian Tinsley @tinsleymua prepped the beard for me, Sasha @sasha_camacho did the eyebrows and Fríða Aradóttir took care of the wig for me. Richie and Andy joined me for application, Makie Dawson for your great assist and I must say, Ms Swift was the very best. Brilliant model, Director and of course performer 😉 Speaking of performances, don’t miss my quick cameo during Old Man’s wedding ☺️ #theman #taylorswift #themanmusicvideo #makeup #transformation #prosthetics #art #music #musicvideo There are many more to thank so I’ll update this post as I get names.