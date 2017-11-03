Taylor Swift - «Call It What You Want» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

My castle crumbled overnight

I brought a knife to a gunfight

They took the crown but it’s alright

All the liars are calling me one

Nobody’s heard from me for months

I’m doing better than I ever was

[Chorus]

Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream

Walking with his head down

I’m the one he’s walking to

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

My baby’s fly like a jet stream

High above the whole scene

Loves me like I’m brand new

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

[Verse 2]

All my flowers grew back as thorns

Windows boarded up after the storm

He built a fire just to keep me warm

All the drama queens taking swings

All the jokers dressing up as kings

They fade to nothing when I look at him

And I know I make the same mistakes every time

Bridges burn, I never learn

At least I did one thing right, I did one thing right

I’m laughing with my lover

Making forts under covers

Trust him like a brother

Yeah, you know I did one thing right

Starry eyes sparking up my darkest night

[Chorus]

Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream

Walking with his head down

I’m the one he’s walking to

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

My baby’s fly like a jet stream

High above the whole scene

Loves me like I’m brand new

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

[Bridge]

I want to wear his initial on a chain around my neck

Chain round my neck

Not because he owns me

But ’cause he really knows me

Which is more than they can say

I recall late November, holding my breath

Slowly I said, «You don’t need to save me

But would you run away with me?»

Yes

[Chorus]

My baby’s fit like a daydream

Walking with his head down

I’m the one he’s walking to

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

My baby’s fly like a jet stream

High above the whole scene

Loves me like I’m brand new

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

[Outro]

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to