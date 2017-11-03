«Πες το όπως θες», αλλά η αγωνία κορυφώνεται! Η Taylor Swift αποκαλύπτει το τέταρτο διαδοχικά τραγούδι του «reputation».
Ο χρόνος μετρά αντίστροφα για την κυκλοφορία του «reputation», του πολυαναμενόμενου έκτου δίσκου της Taylor Swift.
Η ημερομηνία στην οποία η αστέρας της pop έχει ορίσει το μεγάλο ραντεβού με το κοινό είναι η 10η Νοεμβρίου, όταν θα πραγματοποιηθούν τα πλήρη αποκαλυπτήρια της νέας δισκογραφικής δουλειάς της και των 15 ολοκαίνουριων τραγουδιών που τη συγκροτούν.
Η επάνοδος της Taylor Swift τρία χρόνια μετά το βραβευμένο με Grammy άλμπουμ του «1989» έχει συνοδευθεί από πολλή συζήτηση και θόρυβο. Ωστόσο, η ίδια έχει επιλέξει να απέχει από τη δημοσιότητα. Δεν έχει πραγματοποιήσει ούτε μία δημόσια εμφάνιση ή συνέντευξη, όμως αυτή τη φορά κρατά τον απόλυτο έλεγχο της «φήμης» της. Εξ ου και ο τίτλος «reputation».
Μία αινιγματική γεύση από το άκουσμα του «reputation» έχει αποκαλυφθεί με τα τρία τραγούδια που έχουν κυκλοφορήσει έως τώρα. Το πολυσυζητημένο «Look What You Made Me Do» που «έσπασε» κάθε ρεκόρ με το επικό video clip του, το «…Ready For It?» που μόλις οπτικοποιήθηκε με μία κινηματογραφική υπερπαραγωγή επιστημονικής φαντασίας και το υπέροχο «Gorgeous».
Το τέταρτο κομμάτι στο μωσαϊκό προσθέτει το ολοκαίνουριο «Call It What You Want».
Είναι ένα ήρεμο, γαλήνιο τραγούδι που επιδεικνύει τη δυναμική της φωνής Taylor Swift και εμφανίζει την ολοκληρωμένη στιχουργική ικανότητά της. Το «Call It What You Want» αναφέρεται σε όσα έχει περάσει τον τελευταία χρόνο η τραγουδίστρια, αλλά τονίζει ότι αυτή τη στιγμή είναι πιο ευτυχισμένη από ποτέ.
[Verse 1]
My castle crumbled overnight
I brought a knife to a gunfight
They took the crown but it’s alright
All the liars are calling me one
Nobody’s heard from me for months
I’m doing better than I ever was
[Chorus]
Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream
Walking with his head down
I’m the one he’s walking to
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
My baby’s fly like a jet stream
High above the whole scene
Loves me like I’m brand new
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
[Verse 2]
All my flowers grew back as thorns
Windows boarded up after the storm
He built a fire just to keep me warm
All the drama queens taking swings
All the jokers dressing up as kings
They fade to nothing when I look at him
And I know I make the same mistakes every time
Bridges burn, I never learn
At least I did one thing right, I did one thing right
I’m laughing with my lover
Making forts under covers
Trust him like a brother
Yeah, you know I did one thing right
Starry eyes sparking up my darkest night
[Chorus]
Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream
Walking with his head down
I’m the one he’s walking to
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
My baby’s fly like a jet stream
High above the whole scene
Loves me like I’m brand new
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
[Bridge]
I want to wear his initial on a chain around my neck
Chain round my neck
Not because he owns me
But ’cause he really knows me
Which is more than they can say
I recall late November, holding my breath
Slowly I said, «You don’t need to save me
But would you run away with me?»
Yes
[Chorus]
My baby’s fit like a daydream
Walking with his head down
I’m the one he’s walking to
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
My baby’s fly like a jet stream
High above the whole scene
Loves me like I’m brand new
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
[Outro]
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
Υπάρχει και καλύτερο: Το βράδυ πριν την κυκλοφορία του «reputation», την Πέμπτη 9 Νοεμβρίου, η Taylor Swift θα τραγουδήσει ζωντανά στο «TGIT» (Thank God it’s Thursday) του «ABC» ένα ακόμη ακυκλοφόρητο τραγούδι.
Το επόμενο βράδυ, θα είναι εμφανιστεί και θα τραγουδήσει στο «SNL».