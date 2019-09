View this post on Instagram

AVICII TRIBUTE CONCERT Dec 5, Friends Arena, Stockholm. “Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realizing his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way,” / Klas Bergling For the first time Tim’s biggest songs will be performed by the original vocalists like @ritaora, @adamlambert, @aloeblacc among others and a 30 piece live band during a two hour concert. In addition to that @davidguetta, @kygomusic, @dimitrivegasandlikemike, @nickyromero & @laidbackluke will perform to honor their friend and colleague Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am CEST Please follow @timberglingfoundation for updates.