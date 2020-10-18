Στο σφυρί η συλλογή έργων τέχνης του Michael Jackson

Δημοπρασία με έργα τέχνης που κάποτε κοσμούσαν τη «Neverland» του Michael Jackson.
Σαράντα οκτώ μπρούντζινα γλυπτά και δεκάδες άλλα αντικείμενα που ήταν στην κατοχή του Michael Jackson δημοπρατούνται αυτό το μήνα.
Είναι η πρώτη φορά που αυτά τα αντικείμενα βγαίνουν στο σφυρί μετά την ακύρωση, το 2009, της δημοπρασίας των ενθυμίων του του Michael Jackson, η οποία είχε τότε διαφημιστεί δεόντως.
Η διαδικτυακή δημοπρασία που ολοκληρώνεται στις 23 Οκτωβρίου, φιλοξενείται από τον οίκο Guernsey’s Auction House στη Νέα Υόρκη και περιλαμβάνει ένα δώρο που είχε κάνει στον «βασιλιά της pop» η Elizabeth Taylor, πέντε αναμνηστικά του Michael Jackson και πολλά έργα τέχνης με θέμα τον «Πίτερ Παν» που κάποτε κοσμούσαν τη «Neverland».
Αποκορύφωμα των έργων του που δημοπρατούνται είναι ένα ύψους δυόμισι μέτρων αντίγραφο σε μπρούντζο του γλυπτού «Gloria Victis», το οποίο φιλοτέχνησε το 1874 ο Antonin Mercié.
Εκτιμάται ότι θα κατακυρωθεί για 75.000 με 85.000 δολάρια.
Άλλα αντίγραφα του γλυπτού βρίσκονται στις συλλογές του Metropolitan Museum of Art της Νέας Υόρκης και της National Gallery of Art της Ουάσινγκτον.
Lot 23 and Lot 68: "Gloria Victis," Bronze, ex. Michael Jackson • Sculptor: Antonin Mercie (French, 19th Century), 99" x 58" (251.5 x 147.5 cm), parcel-gilt and bronze statue mounted on a black marble socle, signed "A. Mercie" on base. Conceived circa 1874. • Mercié created this sculpture of a winged figure of Fame bearing aloft a fallen soldier in response to France’s humiliating loss in the Franco-Prussian War of 1870. The work’s title, engraved on its base, reverses the ancient idiom “Vae victis!” (“Woe to the vanquished!”), affirming the resurgent spirit of France in the face of defeat. Additional casts can be found at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and at the National Gallery of Art. • Michael Jackson had two casts of this sculpture on his Neverland Ranch, and both are going up for auction on October 23rd. • Visit our website for more information on this collection, and register today on one of our three bidding platforms: @liveauctioneers @invaluableofficial @bidsquare
Άλλα αξιοσημείωτα γλυπτά από τη συλλογή του Michael Jackson είναι ένας μπρούντζινος «Πίτερ Παν» (οι εκτιμήσεις κάνουν λόγο για 30.000 με 40.000 δολάρια) και ένα ξύλινο μοντέλο του καραβιού του «Κάπτεν Χουκ» (και εδώ οι εκτιμήσεις κάνουν λόγο για 30.000 με 40.000 δολάρια), το οποίο δώρισε στον τραγουδιστή η Elizabeth Taylor κάποια Χριστούγεννα που γιόρτασαν μαζί.
Η δημοπρασία περιλαμβάνει το πρώτο συμβόλαιο των Jackson 5 με δισκογραφική εταιρεία (50.000 με 100.000 δολάρια), καθώς και αντίτυπο των πρώτων single του συγκροτήματος (10.000 με 20.000 δολάρια).
In addition to being a boundary-breaking performing artist and one of the defining cultural forces of the late 20th-century, Michael Jackson was an enthusiastic and avid collector of everything from exquisite antiques to prized entertainment and popular culture memorabilia. Guernsey’s is proud to present a selection of items from the late-performers fabled Santa Barbara ranch and amusement park. This collection features seventy of the Michael’s treasured bronze sculptures and objects which will be sold without minimum reserve on October 23. The catalogue is now online at @liveauctioneers @invaluableofficial @bidsquare Images: Lot 1: To Neverland! Peter Pan, Bronze, Ex. Michael Jackson. Lot 54: Marilyn Monroe in Famous Pose from Seven Year Itch, Ex. Michael Jackson #michaeljackson #popculture #auction #neverland #thriller #peterpan #kingofpop #elizabethtaylor #marilynmonroe