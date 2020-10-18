Στο σφυρί η συλλογή έργων τέχνης του Michael Jackson

View this post on Instagram

Lot 23 and Lot 68: "Gloria Victis," Bronze, ex. Michael Jackson • Sculptor: Antonin Mercie (French, 19th Century), 99" x 58" (251.5 x 147.5 cm), parcel-gilt and bronze statue mounted on a black marble socle, signed "A. Mercie" on base. Conceived circa 1874. • Mercié created this sculpture of a winged figure of Fame bearing aloft a fallen soldier in response to France’s humiliating loss in the Franco-Prussian War of 1870. The work’s title, engraved on its base, reverses the ancient idiom “Vae victis!” (“Woe to the vanquished!”), affirming the resurgent spirit of France in the face of defeat. Additional casts can be found at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and at the National Gallery of Art. • Michael Jackson had two casts of this sculpture on his Neverland Ranch, and both are going up for auction on October 23rd. • Visit our website for more information on this collection, and register today on one of our three bidding platforms: @liveauctioneers @invaluableofficial @bidsquare