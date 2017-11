Steve Aoki x Lauren Jauregui - «All Night» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

My heart beats a little faster

When our eyes meet in the middle of a crowded room

In knee-deep testing waters

Got a feeling, and I don’t know what to do, you

[Chorus]

Got me paralyzed, and I think I like it

Got me by surprise, I’m not usually like this, no

Got me paralyzed, don’t think I can help it

Why does it feel so right? Let’s keep this going all night

[Post-Chorus]

Going all night

Going all night

Going all night

Going all night

Let’s keep this going all night

[Verse 2]

The crowd fades, tunnel vision

In a maze, and the only thing I feel is you

Imperfect, single passion

Face to face, tell me do you feel it too?

[Chorus]

Got me paralyzed, and I think I like it

Got me by surprise, I’m not usually like this, no

Got me paralyzed, don’t think I can help it

Why does it feel so right? Let’s keep this going all night

[Post-Chorus]

Going all night

Going all night

Going all night

Going all night

Let’s keep this going all night

[Bridge]

But maybe I should wait

Let it fall into place

‘Cause I keep going over the things

That can come from me feeling this way

And I don’t wanna play (I don’t wanna play)

These emotional games (emotional games)

Only you bring me closer

I cannot deny that I want you to stay

[Post-Bridge]

(Woah, yeah)

You’ve got me

You’ve got me, got me paralyzed (woah)

[Chorus]

Got me paralyzed (got me paralyzed), and I think I like it (like it)

Got me by surprise, I cannot deny this, no

Got me paralyzed (yeah), don’t think I can fight it (woah)

Why does it feel so right? Let’s keep this going all night