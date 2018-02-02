I still miss you, baby, after all this time
Slushii και Marshmello είναι σαν δυο σταγόνες νερό. Ο Marshmello, βοήθησε τον Slushii στο ξεκίνημά του στην εθνική σκηνή και από τότε έχουν στενή συνεργασία. Έχοντας το ίδιο μάνατζμεντ, έχουν δουλέψει και εκτελέσει δίπλα-δίπλα αμέτρητες φορές στο παρελθόν. Τώρα Slushii και Marshmello συνεργάζονται ξανά στο «There x2».
Το «There x2» είναι αυτό που πρέπει να περιμένουμε μια συνεργασία των δύο DJ. Ενώ ο Slushii έχει επικεντρωθεί περισσότερο στα bass στοιχεία στο παρελθόν, και ο Marshmello παρέμεινε περισσότερο στην ελαφρύτερη πλευρά της trap, αυτή η συνεργασία είναι βαθιά ριζωμένη στη future bass. Το κομμάτι δεν είναι καθόλου κακό, αλλά είναι απόλυτα αναμενόμενο.
Ακούστε το!
Και στο spotify.
[Verse]
I still miss you, baby, after all this time
But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?
I still miss you, baby, after all this time
But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?
[Chorus]
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
(Will you be there, times two?)
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
Will you be there, times two?
[Drop 1]
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you after all this time
[Verse]
I still miss you, baby, after all this time
But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?
I still miss you, baby, after all this time
But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?
[Chorus]
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
(Will you be there, times two?)
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
Will you be there, times two?
[Drop 2]
Whoa whoa oh, whoa whoa oh
Whoa whoa oh oh oh oh oh
Whoa whoa oh, whoa whoa oh
Whoa whoa oh oh oh oh oh
And I hope you know
That I can’t do this on my own
And, baby, I know I was wrong
But I’ll be there, times two
[Outro]
And I hope you know
That I can’t do this on my own
And, baby, I know I was wrong
But I’ll be there, times two
And I hope you know
That I can’t do this on my own
And, baby, I know I was wrong
But I’ll be there, times two