Sia - «Rainbow» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I know you, you’re a special one

Some see crazy where I see love

You fall so low but shoot so high

Big dreamers shoot for open sky

So much life in those open eyes

So much depth, you look for the light

But when your wounds open, you will cry

You’ll cry out now and you’ll question why

[Chorus]

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as they fall on down

I can see your soul grow

Through the pain as they hit the ground

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as the sun comes out

As the sun comes out

[Verse 2]

I am here and I see your pain

Through the storms, through the clouds, the rain

I’m telling you you cannot escape

You can do it, just feel baby

[Chorus]

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as they fall on down

I can see your soul grow

Through the pain as they hit the ground

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as the sun comes out

As the sun comes out

[Bridge]

Here comes the sun

Smiling down

Here comes the sun

Smiling down

Here comes the sun

Smiling down

Smiling down

[Chorus]

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as they fall on down

I can see your soul grow

Through the pain as they hit the ground

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as the sun comes out

As the sun comes out

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as they fall on down

I can see your soul grow

Through the pain as they hit the ground

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as the sun comes out

As the sun comes out