Διπλό ρόλο έχει στη μεγάλη οθόνη η Sia, καθώς δανείζει τη φωνή της σε χαρακτήρα ταινίας και συμμετέχει στο soundtrack.
Η Sia κυκλοφορεί ένα νέο τραγούδι με τίτλο «Rainbow», που συμπεριλαμβάνεται στο soundtrack της επερχόμενης κινηματογραφικής ταινίας «My Little Pony: The Movie».
Η Αυστραλή hitmaker τραγουδίστρια και τραγουδοποιός δανείζει τη φωνή της στο χαρακτήρα της «Songbird Serenade», με την πρεμιέρα του φιλμ κινουμένων σχεδίων στη μεγάλη οθόνη να αναμένεται στις 5 Οκτωβρίου.
Το soundtrack θα διατίθεται από τις 22 Σεπτεμβρίου από τις Hasbro Inc. και RCA Records, σε παραγωγή του DJ White Shadow, κατά κόσμον Paul Blair, γνωστός για τη δουλειά του στους επιτυχημένους δίσκους «Born This Way» και «ARTPOP» της Lady Gaga.
Στο άλμπουμ με τα τραγούδια του «My Little Pony: The Movie» (Μικρό Μου Πόνι: Η Ταινία) συνεισφέρουν επιπλέον ονόματα όπως ο Lukas Graham, οι DNCE και η Rachel Platten, αλλά και οι ηθοποιοί Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Taye Diggs και Zoe Saldana.
To «Rainbow» έρχεται ελάχιστες ημέρες μετά τη συνάντηση της Sia με τον ZAYN στο «Dusk Till Down» και είναι το δεύτερο τραγούδι από soundtrack κινηματογραφικής ταινίας που συμμετέχει για τη φετινή χρονιά, έπειτα το «To Be Human» με τη συμβολή του Labrinth για το «Wonder Woman».
Όπως επιτάσσει η πάγια τακτική της Sia, στο video clip του «Rainbow» πρωταγωνιστεί η 15χρονη χορεύτρια Maddie Ziegler, που κέρδισε τις εντυπώσεις και αναδείχθκε με τις επιδόσεις της στα μουσικά βίντεο των «Chandelier», «Elastic Heart» και όχι μόνο. Τα πλάνα συνδυάζουν τη χορογραφία του Ryan Heffington, που εκτελεί η νεαρή μπαλαρίνα, με σκηνές από το φιλμ κινουμένων σχεδίων.
[Verse 1]
I know you, you’re a special one
Some see crazy where I see love
You fall so low but shoot so high
Big dreamers shoot for open sky
So much life in those open eyes
So much depth, you look for the light
But when your wounds open, you will cry
You’ll cry out now and you’ll question why
[Chorus]
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as they fall on down
I can see your soul grow
Through the pain as they hit the ground
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as the sun comes out
As the sun comes out
[Verse 2]
I am here and I see your pain
Through the storms, through the clouds, the rain
I’m telling you you cannot escape
You can do it, just feel baby
[Chorus]
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as they fall on down
I can see your soul grow
Through the pain as they hit the ground
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as the sun comes out
As the sun comes out
[Bridge]
Here comes the sun
Smiling down
Here comes the sun
Smiling down
Here comes the sun
Smiling down
Smiling down
[Chorus]
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as they fall on down
I can see your soul grow
Through the pain as they hit the ground
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as the sun comes out
As the sun comes out
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as they fall on down
I can see your soul grow
Through the pain as they hit the ground
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as the sun comes out
As the sun comes out
Στις αρχές Αυγούστου, ανακοινώθηκε ότι η Sia αλλάζει δισκογραφική στέγη, συνάπτοντας συμβόλαιο συνεργασίας με την Atlantic Records της Warner Music.
Επιπλέον, έγινε γνωστό ότι ετοιμάζει ένα χριστουγεννιάτικο άλμπουμ που συνυπογράφει με τον Αμερικανό καταξιωμένο παραγωγό Greg Kurstin.
