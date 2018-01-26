Το «Helium» της Sia από το «Fifty Shades Darker» αποκτά καινούρια πνοή.
Η Sia επανέρχεται δισκογραφικά με μία συνεργασία – «βόμβα» μαζί με τον David Guetta και τον Afrojack.
Η 42χρονη Αυστραλή hitmaker ενώνει δυνάμεις με τον διάσημο 50χρονο Γάλλο και τον 30χρονο Ολλανδό στο επίσημο remix του «Helium», που θα παρουσιαστεί στην καμπάνια της τραγουδίστριας μαζί με γνωστή εταιρεία καλλυντικών.
Το «Helium» ήταν ένα τραγούδι που έγραψε και ερμήνευσε για τις ανάγκες της δημοφιλούς κινηματογραφικής ταινίας «Fifty Shades Darker», το δεύτερο σκέλος του blockbuster franchise, που προβλήθηκε πέρυσι στους κινηματογράφους.
Το τραγούδι περνάει από τα μαγικά χέρια του David Guetta και του Afrojack και από μία μελωδική μπαλάντα μετατρέπεται σε ένα σωστό club banger, τίποτα λιγότερο από ό,τι θα μπορούσε να προκύψει από αυτή τη απίθανη μουσική συνάντηση.
Οι στίχοι του «Helium» εκφράζουν πώς μπορεί η αγάπη ενός συντρόφου να βοηθήσει κάποιον να ξεπεράσει τις δύσκολες καταστάσεις, σηκώνοντάς τον όπως το ήλιο ένα μπαλόνι.
Το remix του τραγουδιού είναι η πρώτη κυκλοφορία της Sia μετά το πρώτο χριστουγεννιάτικο άλμπουμ της που ανέτρεψε το κλασικό ύφος του είδους προσθέτοντας φρεσκάδα στις γιορτές.
Ωστόσο, ακόμα περιμένουμε το πρώτο (εντελώς) καινούριο τραγούδι της και τον επόμενο ολοκληρωμένο δίσκο της. Έχουν συμπληρωθεί δύο χρόνια από την κυκλοφορία του υπερ-επιτυχημένου άλμπουμ «This Is Acting» με τα smash hits «Cheap Thrills», «The Greatest» και «Alive».
[Verse 1]
I’m trying but I keep falling down
I cry out but nothing comes now
I’m giving my all and I know peace will come
I never wanted to need someone
[Pre-Chorus]
Yeah, I wanted to play tough
Thought I could do all just on my own
But even Superwoman
Sometimes needed Superman’s soul
[Chorus]
Help me out of this hell
Your love lifts me up like helium
Your love lifts me up when I’m down down down
When I’ve hit the ground
You’re all I need
Cause your love lifts me up like helium
[Verse 2]
And if you let go I’ll float towards the sun
I’m stronger ’cause you fill me up
But when the fear comes and I drift towards the ground
I am lucky that you’re around
[Pre-Chorus]
Yeah, I wanted to play tough
Thought I could do all just on my own
But even Superwoman
Sometimes needed Superman’s soul
[Chorus]
Help me out of this hell
Your love lifts me up like helium
Your love lifts me up when I’m down down down
When I’ve hit the ground
You’re all I need
‘Cause your love lifts me up like helium
Lifts me up like helium
[Bridge]
You lift me up and I am found
You lift me up before I hit the ground
You lift me up when I am down down down
You lift me up before I hit the ground
You lift me up when I’m down down down
You lift me up before I hit the ground
[Chorus]
Your love lifts me up like helium
Your love lifts me up when I’m down down down
When I’ve hit the ground
You’re all I need
‘Cause your love lifts me up like helium