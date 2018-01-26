Sia, David Guetta & Afrojack - «Helium» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I’m trying but I keep falling down

I cry out but nothing comes now

I’m giving my all and I know peace will come

I never wanted to need someone

[Pre-Chorus]

Yeah, I wanted to play tough

Thought I could do all just on my own

But even Superwoman

Sometimes needed Superman’s soul

[Chorus]

Help me out of this hell

Your love lifts me up like helium

Your love lifts me up when I’m down down down

When I’ve hit the ground

You’re all I need

Cause your love lifts me up like helium

[Verse 2]

And if you let go I’ll float towards the sun

I’m stronger ’cause you fill me up

But when the fear comes and I drift towards the ground

I am lucky that you’re around

[Pre-Chorus]

Yeah, I wanted to play tough

Thought I could do all just on my own

But even Superwoman

Sometimes needed Superman’s soul

[Chorus]

Help me out of this hell

Your love lifts me up like helium

Your love lifts me up when I’m down down down

When I’ve hit the ground

You’re all I need

‘Cause your love lifts me up like helium

Lifts me up like helium

[Bridge]

You lift me up and I am found

You lift me up before I hit the ground

You lift me up when I am down down down

You lift me up before I hit the ground

You lift me up when I’m down down down

You lift me up before I hit the ground

[Chorus]

Your love lifts me up like helium

Your love lifts me up when I’m down down down

When I’ve hit the ground

You’re all I need

‘Cause your love lifts me up like helium