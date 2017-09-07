Shawn Mendes - «There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I wanna follow where she goes

I think about her and she knows it

I wanna let her take control

‘Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah

[Chorus]

Oh, I’ve been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

[Verse 2]

She says that she’s never afraid

Just picture everybody naked

She really doesn’t like to wait

Not really into hesitation

[Pre-Chorus]

Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah

[Chorus]

Oh, I’ve been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

[Bridge]

‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

[Chorus]

Oh, I’ve been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

I feel so free when you’re with me, baby

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back