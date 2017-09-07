Τη μοναδική ατμόσφαιρα από τις συναυλίες του μεταφέρει στην οθόνη Shawn Mendes.
Ο… ασυγκράτητος Shawn Mendes μοιράζεται ένα άλλο βίντεο για την τελευταία επιτυχία του «There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back», σε ζωντανή εκτέλεση από μία συναυλία του.
Το τραγούδι περιέχεται στο δεύτερο προσωπικό δίσκο του Καναδού, το «Illuminate» που κυκλοφορεί από την Island Records / Universal, έχοντας συστήσει επίσης τις επιτυχίες «Treat You Better», η οποία βρέθηκε στο Top 20 του διεθνούς Airplay Chart στην Ελλάδα και «Mercy».
Το video clip του «There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back» γυρίστηκε στο Παρίσι με φόντο την επιβλητική θέα προς τον Πύργο του Άιφελ και σε άλλα μέρη της Ευρώπης όπως το Άμστερνταμ και το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο. Πρωταγωνιστεί η 20χρονη Βρετανίδα ηθοποιός Ellie Bamber, γνωστή από το ρόλο της στη βραβευμένη ταινία «Nocturnal Animals».
Στα τέλη Αυγούστου, ο Shawn Mendes είχε την ευκαιρία να παρουσιάσει τη νέα επιτυχία του στη σκηνή των MTV Video Music Awards 2017, όπου διέθετε επιπλέον μία υποψηφιότητα για το «Καλύτερο Pop Video» χάρη στο «Mercy».
Ο 19χρονος συνεχίζει την πρώτη διεθνή περιοδεία που πραγματοποιείται σε μεγάλα γήπεδα, με το πρόγραμμα να εκτείνεται σε 61 ημερομηνίες και 24 χώρες, χωρισμένο σε πέντε σκέλη ανά τις ηπείρους.
Σε μία από τις συναυλίες του μπροστά σε χιλιάδες κόσμου, ο Shawn Mendes τραγούδησε ζωντανά το «There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back» και η μοναδική ατμόσφαιρα με το στάδιο να σείεται και την ενέργεια του τραγουδιστή μεταφέρεται στην οθόνη.
[Verse 1]
I wanna follow where she goes
I think about her and she knows it
I wanna let her take control
‘Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah
[Chorus]
Oh, I’ve been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
[Verse 2]
She says that she’s never afraid
Just picture everybody naked
She really doesn’t like to wait
Not really into hesitation
[Pre-Chorus]
Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah
[Chorus]
Oh, I’ve been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
[Bridge]
‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
[Chorus]
Oh, I’ve been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
I feel so free when you’re with me, baby
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
Δείτε επίσης:
Ο Shawn Mendes λανσάρει άρωμα με την «υπογραφή» του