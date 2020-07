Ο Shawn Mendes ιδρύει πρωτότυπη ακαδημία για την ανάδειξη νέων ηγετών

View this post on Instagram

@shawnmendes in his own words on why his foundation @shawnfoundation is partnering with us to launch Global Citizen Academy and why he's urging YOU to apply before July 30th! ⠀ ⠀ #EducationOnPurpose #GlobalCitizenAcademy #GlobalCitizenYear #CollegeCanWait #GraduateTogether #ClassOf2020 #ShawnMendes #theshawnmendesfoundation