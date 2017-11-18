Selena Gomez & Marshmello - «Wolves» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

In your eyes, there’s a heavy blue

One to love, and one to lose

Sweet divide, a heavy truth

Water or wine, don’t make me choose

[Pre-Chorus]

I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night, night

Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky

[Chorus]

I’ve been running through the jungle

I’ve been running with the wolves

To get to you, to get to you

I’ve been down the darkest alleys

Saw the dark side of the moon

To get to you, to get to you

I’ve looked for love in every stranger

Took too much to ease the anger

All for you, yeah, all for you

I’ve been running through the jungle

I’ve been crying with the wolves

To get to you, to get to you, to get to you

[Drop]

To get to you

To get to you

[Verse 2]

Your fingertips trace my skin

To places I have never been

Blindly, I am following

Break down these walls and come on in

[Pre-Chorus]

I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night, night

Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky

[Chorus]

I’ve been running through the jungle

I’ve been running with the wolves

To get to you, to get to you

I’ve been down the darkest alleys

Saw the dark side of the moon

To get to you, to get to you

I’ve looked for love in every stranger

Took too much to ease the anger

All for you, yeah, all for you

I’ve been running through the jungle

I’ve been crying with the wolves

To get to you, to get to you, to get to you

[Drop]

To get to you

To get to you

[Chorus]

I’ve been running through the jungle

I’ve been running with the wolves

To get to you, to get to you

I’ve been down the darkest alleys

Saw the dark side of the moon

To get to you, to get to you

I’ve looked for love in every stranger

Took too much to ease the anger

All for you, yeah, all for you

I’ve been running through the jungle

I’ve been crying with the wolves

To get to you, to get to you, to get to you