Σε ένα ατμοσφαιρικό σκηνικό οπτικοποιεί το «Wolves» η Selena Gomez και προβάλλει ταυτόχρονα την ευαίσθητη και τη δυναμική πλευρά της.
Η Selena Gomez δημοσιεύει το επίσημο video clip για το «Wolves», μία σύμπραξη με τον Marshmello.
Μετά την κυκλοφορία των τραγουδιών «Bad Liar» και «Fetish» με τη συμμετοχή του Gucci Mane, αλλά και το «It Ain’t Me» με τον Kygo, η Selena Gomez απευθύνθηκε στον Marshmello, τον παραγωγό με τη μυστική ταυτότητα που δραστηριοποιείται στο πεδίο της ηλεκτρονικής μουσικής.
Το «Wolves» είναι ένα αρκετά βιωματικό τραγούδι.
Όπως είναι γνωστό, η Selena Gomez μάχεται με το αυτοάνοσο νόσημα του Λύκου, συνεπώς ο τίτλος «Wolves», δηλαδή «λύκοι», αποκτά διπλό συμβολισμό. Η 25χρονη τραγουδίστρια δήλωσε στον Zane Lowe στο «BBC Radio 1″ ότι το τραγούδι «αντικατόπτρισε τα πάντα».
Η συνύπαρξη της Selena Gomez με τον Marshmello έχει ανέβει στο Νο1 της «Hot/Dance Eletronic Songs» κατάταξης του αμερικανικού «Billboard» και στο Νο3 των dance τραγουδιών στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο. Συνολικά, έχει εισέλθει στο Top 10 σχεδόν είκοσι διαφορετικών charts ανά την υφήλιο, όπως και στο Top 5 του ελληνικού iTunes.
Έπειτα από δύο οπτικοποιήσεις, ακολουθεί το επίσημο video clip για το «Wolves».
Το σκηνικό είναι αμιγώς ατμοσφαιρικό και βρίσκει τη Selena Gomez να περιφέρεται σε μία ερημωμένη κλειστή πισίνα, φορώντας διάφορα εντυπωσιακά φορέματα. Την παρακολουθούμε να κυλιέται στο πάτωμα και να εκλιπαρεί για αγάπη, να περπατά επάνω στο νερό και να δείχνει τη δύναμή της. Η αστέρας της pop προβάλλει ταυτόχρονα την ευαίσθητη και τη δυναμική πλευρά της.
[Verse 1]
In your eyes, there’s a heavy blue
One to love, and one to lose
Sweet divide, a heavy truth
Water or wine, don’t make me choose
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night, night
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky
[Chorus]
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yeah, all for you
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you, to get to you
[Drop]
To get to you
To get to you
[Verse 2]
Your fingertips trace my skin
To places I have never been
Blindly, I am following
Break down these walls and come on in
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night, night
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky
[Chorus]
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yeah, all for you
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you, to get to you
[Drop]
To get to you
To get to you
[Chorus]
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yeah, all for you
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you, to get to you
Το «Wolves» είναι ένα ακόμη τραγούδι που προμηνύει τον επόμενο δίσκο της Selena Gomez, ο οποίος θα κυκλοφορήσει μελλοντικά από την Interscope Records / Universal Music.
Πρόσφατα, ο Marshmello αναδείχθηκε ως ένας από τους πιο ακριβοπληρωμένους DJs και παραγωγούς της EDM στον κόσμο, με κέρδη 21 εκατομμύρια δολάρια μέσα σε ένα έτος.
Τέλος, η τραγουδίστρια θα παρουσιάσει το «Wolves» στη σκηνή των American Music Awards, την Κυριακή 19 Νοεμβρίου.