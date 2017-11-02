Μία συνομιλία μέσω Facetime είναι το βίντεο με το οποίο δίνουν προς το παρόν εικόνα στη συνεργασία τους η Selena Gomez και ο Marshmello.
Η Selena Gomez και ο Marshmello μοιράζονται το «vertical video», όπως το ονομάζουν, της συνεργασίας τους στο «Wolves».
Διάλειμμα για… μουσική, αφού η προσωπική ζωή της 25χρονης τραγουδίστριας είναι αυτή απασχολεί την επικαιρότητα τις τελευταίες ημέρες. Το τέλος της σχέσης της με το The Weeknd και ο νέος κύκλος φιλίας (και ίσως όχι μόνο) με τον Justin Bieber είναι τα θέματα που κυριαρχούν.
«Έχω τρέξει μέσα από τη ζούγκλα, έχω τρέξει με τους λύκους / Για να φτάσω σε εσένα», τραγουδά χαρακτηριστικά η Selena Gomez στο «Wolves».
Στο βίντεο, που αρχικά δημοσιεύθηκε στο Spotify, η pop star εμφανίζεται να βγαίνει από το ντους και να μιλά μέσω FaceTime στον παραγωγό με τη μυστική ταυτότητα, τον Marshmello. Καθώς γυρνά μέσα στο σπίτι της, ακολουθώντας το ρυθμό του τραγουδιού, φορά ένα ροζ σατέν φόρεμα και έχει υγρά μαλλιά της.
Η Selena Gomez ανακηρύσσεται
«Γυναίκα της Χρονιάς» από το «Billboard»
Μετά την κυκλοφορία των τραγουδιών «Bad Liar» και «Fetish» με τη συμμετοχή του Gucci Mane, η Selena Gomez απευθύνθηκε στον Marshmello για το νέο της single, έναν παραγωγό που δραστηριοποιείται στο πεδίο της ηλεκτρονικής μουσικής.
Πρόσφατα, ο Marshmello αναδείχθηκε ως ένας από τους πιο ακριβοπληρωμένους παραγωγούς της EDM και DJs στον κόσμο, έχοντας κερδίσει 21 εκατομμύρια δολάρια μεταξύ του Ιουνίου 2016 και του Ιουνίου 2017.
Όπως και στο «Bad Liar» και στο «Fetish», η Selena Gomez φαίνεται ότι έχει ετοιμάσει διαφορετικές οπτικοποιήσεις για το «Wolves». Αυτή είναι σίγουρα ενδιαφέρουσα, αφού είναι μία μονόπλευρη συνομιλία, με τον Marsmello να κάθεται αμίλητος, όπως συνηθίζει.
[Verse 1]
In your eyes, there’s a heavy blue
One to love, and one to lose
Sweet divide, a heavy truth
Water or wine, don’t make me choose
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night, night
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky
[Chorus]
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yeah, all for you
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you, to get to you
[Drop]
To get to you
To get to you
[Verse 2]
Your fingertips trace my skin
To places I have never been
Blindly, I am following
Break down these walls and come on in
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night, night
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky
[Chorus]
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yeah, all for you
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you, to get to you
[Drop]
To get to you
To get to you
[Chorus]
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I’ve looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yeah, all for you
I’ve been running through the jungle
I’ve been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you, to get to you