Sam Smith - «Pray» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I’m young and I’m foolish, I’ve made bad decisions

I block out the news, turn my back on religion

Don’t have no degree, I’m somewhat naive

I’ve made it this far on my own

But lately, that shit ain’t been getting me higher

I lift up my head and the world is on fire

There’s dread in my heart and fear in my bones

And I just don’t know what to say

[Chorus 1]

Maybe I’ll pray, pray

Maybe I’ll pray

I’ve never believed, and you know, but I’m gonna pray

[Verse 2]

You won’t find me in church (No) reading the bible (No)

I am still here and I’m still your disciple

I’m down on my knees, I’m begging you please

I’m broken, alone, and afraid

I’m not a saint, I’m more of a sinner

I don’t wanna lose, but I fear for the winners

When I try to explain, the words run away

That’s why I am stood here today

[Chorus 2]

And I’m gonna pray, pray

Maybe I’ll pray, pray for a glimmer of hope

Maybe I’ll pray, pray

Maybe I’ll pray

I’ve never believed, and you know that I’m gonna

[Bridge]

Won’t you call me?

Can we have a one-to-one, please?

Let’s talk about freedom

Everyone prays in the end

Everyone prays in the end

Won’t you call me?

Can we have a one-to-one, please?

Let’s talk about freedom

Everyone prays in the end

Everyone prays in the end

[Chorus 3]

Oh, and I’m gonna pray, I’m gonna pray

I’m gonna pray, pray for a glimmer of hope

Maybe I’ll pray, pray

Maybe I’ll pray

I’ve never believed, and you know, but I’m gonna pray