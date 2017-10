Sam Smith - «Burning» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

I’ve been burning, yes, I’ve been burning

Such a burden, this flame on my chest

No insurance to pay for the damage

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

[Verse 1]

I’ve been smoking, oh

More than twenty a day

Blame it on rebellion

Don’t blame it on me

Wish I was younger

Back to the nineteenth of May

I had an open mind

Swore to never change

[Pre-Chorus]

Funny how time goes by

Had respect for myself

That river ran dry

You reached the limit

I wasn’t enough

It’s like the fire replaced all the love

[Chorus]

I’ve been burning

Yes, I’ve been burning

Such a burden

This flame on my chest

No insurance to pay for the damage

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

[Verse 2]

Oh, have you ever called

I will burst straight back

Give you my forgiveness

And the shirt off my back

No friends to turn to

Yeah, I messed up that

Wish we could smoke again

Just for a day, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

Funny how time goes by

Had respect for myself

That river ran dry

You reached the limit

I wasn’t enough

And it’s like the fire replaced all the love

[Chorus]

I’ve been burning

Yes, I’ve been burning

Such a burden

This flame on my chest

No insurance to pay for the damage

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

[Outro]

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

Oh, I’ve been burning up since you left