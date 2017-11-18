Rita Ora - «Anywhere» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Time flies by when the night is young

Daylight shines on an unexposed location, location

Bloodshot eyes lookin’ for the sun

Paradise, we live it, and we call it a vacation, vacation

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re painting me a dream that I

Wouldn’t belong in, wouldn’t belong in

[Chorus]

Over the hills and far away

A million miles from L.A

Just anywhere away with you

I know we’ve got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We’ll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

[Post-Chorus]

Fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Oh, fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

[Verse 2]

Truth comes out when we’re blacking out

Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces, empty faces

Your secrets are the only thing I’m craving now

The good, and the bad, and the end

‘Cause I can take it, I can take it

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re painting me a dream that I

Wouldn’t belong in, wouldn’t belong in

[Chorus]

Over the hills and far away

A million miles from L.A

Just anywhere away with you

I know we’ve got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We’ll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

[Post-Chorus]

Fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Oh, fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

[Bridge]

Take me anywhere

Oh, anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Take me anywhere

[Chorus]

Over the hills and far away

A million miles from L.A

Just anywhere away with you

I know we’ve got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We’ll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

[Post-Chorus]

Fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Oh