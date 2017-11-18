Το Hit Channel επιλέγει και σας προτείνει το ξένο τραγούδι της εβδομάδας.
Ύστερα από την τεράστια επιτυχία που έκανε σε ολόκληρη την Ευρώπη το «Your Song», η Rita Ora επιστρέφει με το καλύτερο τραγούδι της καριέρας της.
Το «Anywhere» είναι σε παραγωγή του κορυφαίου DJ, παραγωγού και remixer Alesso και συν-δημιουργοί στο τραγούδι είναι τόσο η Rita Ora όσο και ο Αndrew Watt (Camila Cabello – «Havana», DJ Snake & Justin Bieber – «Let Me Love You», Kygo & Selena Gomez’s – «It Ain’t Me»).
Κυκλοφορεί από την Atlantic Records / Warner Music.
[Verse 1]
Time flies by when the night is young
Daylight shines on an unexposed location, location
Bloodshot eyes lookin’ for the sun
Paradise, we live it, and we call it a vacation, vacation
[Pre-Chorus]
You’re painting me a dream that I
Wouldn’t belong in, wouldn’t belong in
[Chorus]
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from L.A
Just anywhere away with you
I know we’ve got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We’ll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
[Post-Chorus]
Fun, little less fun
Little less, over, over, over, over, me
Oh, fun, little less fun
Little less, over, over, over, over, me
[Verse 2]
Truth comes out when we’re blacking out
Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces, empty faces
Your secrets are the only thing I’m craving now
The good, and the bad, and the end
‘Cause I can take it, I can take it
[Pre-Chorus]
You’re painting me a dream that I
Wouldn’t belong in, wouldn’t belong in
[Chorus]
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from L.A
Just anywhere away with you
I know we’ve got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We’ll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
[Post-Chorus]
Fun, little less fun
Little less, over, over, over, over, me
Oh, fun, little less fun
Little less, over, over, over, over, me
[Bridge]
Take me anywhere
Oh, anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Take me anywhere
[Chorus]
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from L.A
Just anywhere away with you
I know we’ve got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We’ll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
[Post-Chorus]
Fun, little less fun
Little less, over, over, over, over, me
Oh