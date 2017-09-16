Στο ειδυλλιακό τοπίο της Σαντορίνης γυρίστηκε το video clip του Rick Ross για το «Santorini Greece», προκαλώντας όμως αντιδράσεις.
Ο Rick Ross αφιερώνει ένα τραγούδι στην Ελλάδα και στο μαγευτικό νησί της Σαντορίνης.
Ο 41χρονος ράπερ προστίθεται στο μακρύ κατάλογο των διασημοτήτων που εκδηλώνουν το θαυμασμό τους για τα πανέμορφα τοπία της Ελλάδας και φυσικά τα τιμούν με την επίσκεψή τους.
Η ειδυλλιακή Σαντορίνη μάγεψε όπως φαίνεται τον Rick Ross, ο οποίος έδωσε την ονομασία της σε ένα από τα τραγούδια της τελευταίας δισκογραφικής δουλειάς του «Rather You Than Me», που κυκλοφορεί από τον προηγούμενο Μάρτιο από τη Maybach και την Epic Records / Sony Music.
Ο δίσκος έκανε ντεμπούτο στην τρίτη θέση του αμερικανικού chart του «Billboard 200», ενώ έχει φτάσει έως το Νο1 της κατάταξης για τα R&B και Hip-Hop άλμπουμ.
Παρά τον τίτλο του, το τραγούδι «Santorini Greece» στιγματίζεται από αιχμηρούς στίχους και αναφέρεται σε ευαίσθητα θέματα όπως ο ρατσισμός, το εμπόριο ναρκωτικών και ο αγώνας προς επιβίωση των μειονοτήτων στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες, καθότι ο ίδιος ο Rick Ross διαθέτει αφρο-αμερικανικές καταβολές.
Το video clip του τραγουδιού γυρίστηκε εξ ολοκλήρου στο δημοφιλή τουριστικό προορισμό της Σαντορίνης με τη σκηνοθεσία του Ryan Snyder και η επιβλητική θέα του κυκλαδίτικου νησιού κυριαρχεί σε όλο το μήκος.
[Intro]
Sometimes I be wanting to say, «Fuck the world!»
I don’t give a fuck!
I’ll shoot it out with all you bitches
Bitches don’t love me
Young black nigga, nigga fighting the world, nigga
Everywhere you go, bitches throwing rocks, nigga
Man, a nigga in a Lamborghini
[Verse 1]
Seen a Cuban kilo, I was 15 (huh)
Dealin’ yayo, never had my teeth cleaned
Restricted license but I’m so divisive
I know the snipers and I flow the nicest (woo)
Fresher than Groovey Lew at a Coogi shoot (ahh)
A multiple weapons in my new Gucci boots
The bank account done caught the holy ghost (huh)
I say the bank account done caught the holy ghost
Hot pastrami for my Jewish chicks
Eight days of Christmas, every day a newer gift
I’m Michael Jackson to the rich niggas
That leather jacket, baby, with the 6 zippers
Suicide, or rather crucified (huh)
I prophesize your whole crew demise
Mutulu wife reside in Cuba, nigga
Shoot you, let you bleed out, it’s how they do a nigga
[Interlude]
Huh! Huh!
You niggas don’t believe in God
From this very moment, you should believe in God (uh)
[Verse 2]
Half of my niggas headed to Attica
Either traffickin’ or destined to be a janitor
Diabetes rampant in my blood line
That why fat boy be happy to see the sunshine
I’m here for results, baby, let’s cut to chase
Sticky fingers and paper, D.A. will drop the case (woo)
Art Basel with Lyor I blew 300 with ’em (huh)
2 seaters for all the soldiers who runnin’ with ’em (ahh)
Ask 100 women, yeah they wanna hit ’em
I be half awake and still be runnin’ in ’em (woo)
Two new liter Sprite to get me through the night
Bowlin’ alley in the basement but we still shootin’ dice (haha)
Rich forever, killa take my old advice (yeah)
Better yet, take my old bitches and mold ’em right (talk)
And if I want her back, I come and take her back (boss)
Santorini Greece, I put it on the map
[Interlude]
Some points you niggas gotta be grateful
Mutulu Shakur
I know your dreads touching the floor, nigga
[Verse 3]
We in the last days, these racist agendas
Blatant double standards because I’m a nigga
Jesse Jackson on them people payroll (fuck him)
When you black, lips chapped ’cause the game cold
I’m givin’ niggas jobs when I sing songs (let’s go)
White man love me when I get my bling on (nigga)
But you hate me buyin’ real estate in foreign land (what)
Respect my genius, all my people Portishead (what)
Room full of cloaks and they countin’ votes
Million man march and I’m takin’ notes (huh)
Made it to the top, you thought they saw a ghost (yeah)
Facin’ tax evasion, niggas sell they soul
So sellin’ dope was the path we chose
And now it’s boats and the Belaire Rose (woo)
Rich niggas in the set and stone (woo)
Neck rocky, Sylvester Stallone (woo)
See me in Capri or them Andes (huh)
Santorini, Greece with a dime piece (huh)
My money long, you know I’m out your reach (nigga)
Only fat nigga joggin’ on the beach (haha)
Versace underwear but see the ass crack (ha)
Oblivious to how rapid my cash stack
I’m a pistol totter, fuck I’m votin’ for? (fuck ’em)
If I could, I’d drop a bomb, let’s take ’em all to war (fuck ’em)
My favorite shorty out of Baltimore (yeah)
Every Chanel you know I bought it for her (I got that)
All the arguments she never called the law
I was never home but hid the money in the walls
Constant visits from the A.T.F
So I copped some cribs in the A.T.L
Martha Stewart decorated both (ha)
Snoop Dogg donated the smoke
[Outro]
This Chinese arithmetic, and it all add up
It all add up
Big Dog, Big Boss
Huh! Huh!
Έντονες αντιδράσεις έχει προξενήσει στους εκκλησιαστικούς κύκλους η παρουσία του Rick Ross σε εκκλησία της Σαντορίνης, όπως εμφανίζεται σε ορισμένα πλάνα του video clip.
«Επαίσχυντο» χαρακτήρισε το μουσικό βίντεο η Ιερά Μητρόπολη Θήρας, Αμοργού και Νήσων στην ανακοίνωσή της, διατάσσοντας…. πειθαρχική διαδικασία για τη βεβήλωση του χώρου. Επιπλέον, τονίζει ότι δεν αποδέχεται τον «πολυπολιτισμικό χαρακτήρα των μνημείων».
Βέβαια, ο Rick Ross έχει μιλήσει για τη χριστιανική πίστη του κατά το παρελθόν και έχει δηλώσει ότι προσεύχεται κάθε φορά πριν ανέβει στη σκηνή να εμφανιστεί.