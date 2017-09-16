Rick Ross - «Santorini Greece» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Sometimes I be wanting to say, «Fuck the world!»

I don’t give a fuck!

I’ll shoot it out with all you bitches

Bitches don’t love me

Young black nigga, nigga fighting the world, nigga

Everywhere you go, bitches throwing rocks, nigga

Man, a nigga in a Lamborghini

[Verse 1]

Seen a Cuban kilo, I was 15 (huh)

Dealin’ yayo, never had my teeth cleaned

Restricted license but I’m so divisive

I know the snipers and I flow the nicest (woo)

Fresher than Groovey Lew at a Coogi shoot (ahh)

A multiple weapons in my new Gucci boots

The bank account done caught the holy ghost (huh)

I say the bank account done caught the holy ghost

Hot pastrami for my Jewish chicks

Eight days of Christmas, every day a newer gift

I’m Michael Jackson to the rich niggas

That leather jacket, baby, with the 6 zippers

Suicide, or rather crucified (huh)

I prophesize your whole crew demise

Mutulu wife reside in Cuba, nigga

Shoot you, let you bleed out, it’s how they do a nigga

[Interlude]

Huh! Huh!

You niggas don’t believe in God

From this very moment, you should believe in God (uh)

[Verse 2]

Half of my niggas headed to Attica

Either traffickin’ or destined to be a janitor

Diabetes rampant in my blood line

That why fat boy be happy to see the sunshine

I’m here for results, baby, let’s cut to chase

Sticky fingers and paper, D.A. will drop the case (woo)

Art Basel with Lyor I blew 300 with ’em (huh)

2 seaters for all the soldiers who runnin’ with ’em (ahh)

Ask 100 women, yeah they wanna hit ’em

I be half awake and still be runnin’ in ’em (woo)

Two new liter Sprite to get me through the night

Bowlin’ alley in the basement but we still shootin’ dice (haha)

Rich forever, killa take my old advice (yeah)

Better yet, take my old bitches and mold ’em right (talk)

And if I want her back, I come and take her back (boss)

Santorini Greece, I put it on the map

[Interlude]

Some points you niggas gotta be grateful

Mutulu Shakur

I know your dreads touching the floor, nigga

[Verse 3]

We in the last days, these racist agendas

Blatant double standards because I’m a nigga

Jesse Jackson on them people payroll (fuck him)

When you black, lips chapped ’cause the game cold

I’m givin’ niggas jobs when I sing songs (let’s go)

White man love me when I get my bling on (nigga)

But you hate me buyin’ real estate in foreign land (what)

Respect my genius, all my people Portishead (what)

Room full of cloaks and they countin’ votes

Million man march and I’m takin’ notes (huh)

Made it to the top, you thought they saw a ghost (yeah)

Facin’ tax evasion, niggas sell they soul

So sellin’ dope was the path we chose

And now it’s boats and the Belaire Rose (woo)

Rich niggas in the set and stone (woo)

Neck rocky, Sylvester Stallone (woo)

See me in Capri or them Andes (huh)

Santorini, Greece with a dime piece (huh)

My money long, you know I’m out your reach (nigga)

Only fat nigga joggin’ on the beach (haha)

Versace underwear but see the ass crack (ha)

Oblivious to how rapid my cash stack

I’m a pistol totter, fuck I’m votin’ for? (fuck ’em)

If I could, I’d drop a bomb, let’s take ’em all to war (fuck ’em)

My favorite shorty out of Baltimore (yeah)

Every Chanel you know I bought it for her (I got that)

All the arguments she never called the law

I was never home but hid the money in the walls

Constant visits from the A.T.F

So I copped some cribs in the A.T.L

Martha Stewart decorated both (ha)

Snoop Dogg donated the smoke

[Outro]

This Chinese arithmetic, and it all add up

It all add up

Big Dog, Big Boss

Huh! Huh!