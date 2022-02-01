Review: Jethro Tull – “The Zealot Gene” (Inside Out Music)

Progressive rock legends Jethro Tull just released their first album of new material in 18 years. Of course, “The Zealot Gene” will attract older and younger fans that are anxious to listen to their long-awaited studio effort. First of all, any comparison between “The Zealot Gene” and classic Tull albums such as “Aqualang” (1971) and “Thick As a Brick” (1972) is futile. As soon as you take this fact into account, you will enjoy a fine record with plenty of highlights and a flute that shines throughout the album. “The Zealot Gene” is inspired by the Holy Bible and Jethro Tull’s leader, Ian Anderson (vocals, flute) connects the biblical content with more modern subjects such as Donald Trump’s ideology and teenage alcohol abuse.

Obviously, the most adventurous and demanding composition is “Mine Is the Mountain” and I ‘m sure it will please every fan of progressive music. I particularly like the electric guitar solo in the opening “Mrs. Tibbets”. “Jacob’s Tales” starts with harmonica, but the main instrument is the dreamy mandolin played by Ian Anderson. The eponymous “The Zealot Gene” is the catchier song of the album and presents the faster and more aggressive nature of the band.

Probably my favourite track is “Shoshana Sleeping”. It has haunting vocals, pastoral atmosphere and an addictive rhythm. Ian Anderson inspired “Sad City Sisters” when a Saturday night, on his way home from a concert in Cadiff, Wales he observed a group of drunk teenage girls with “bare legs and arms at the taxi stand/Shoes in hand”. John O’ Hara’s (keyboards) accordion describes perfectly this scene. The riff-driver “Barren Beth, Wild Desert John” is the heavier song of the album and Ian Anderson has one more interesting story to tell us. “The Betrayal of Joshua Kynde” is a beautiful melodic song with an impressive guitar solo. The songwriting in “Three Loves, Three” and “The Firsherman of Ephesus” is amazing. I guess the latter is going to be played live on their upcoming tour.

There is no doubt, Jethro Tull came back to the studio in good form. Ian Anderson (vocals, flute) remains one of the greatest songwriters alive and he respects the fans so much that it would be impossible for him to make a record that insults the Tull legacy. I wish there were more intricate progressive pieces like “Mine Is the Mountain”, but it would be unfair to overlook an album that includes great tracks like “Shoshana Sleeping”, “The Zealot Gene” and “The Fisherman of Ephesus”. The flawless production is a plus. Overall, “The Zealot Gene” is a pleasant listening for every fan of progressive rock.