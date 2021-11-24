Review: Cyan – “For King and Country”

Cyan – “For King and Country” (Tigermoth Records -2021)

Robert Reed (Magenta -keyboards, guitar, backing vocals) decided to rework and re-write the 1993 debut of his pre-Magenta band, Cyan, “For King and Country”. A very talented line up helped him to accomplish his goal. There are many highlights in this album. Obviously, the most adventurous and demanding song is the 15-minute long “The Sorceror”. Great radioactive synth solo by Robert Reed before 12 minutes. This composition will certainly satisfy every avid fan of progressive music.

The spacey synth solo in “Call Me” after 3.30 is outstanding, followed by an electric guitar solo by Luke Machin (Maschine, The Tangent). The song ends with nice playing on acoustic guitar. I guess Marillion fans will be particularly fond of “Don’t Turn Away”. There’s some fast keyboard playing in the beginning of “Snowbound”, an ethereal atmospheric middle part and then guitar and synth take turns soloing.

The interaction between male (Peter Jones –Camel, Tiger Moth Tales) and female vocals (Angharad Brinn) in “Man Amongst Men” is impressive. The guitar solo in the end showcases Luke Machin’s skills. The piano outro is beautiful. I love Peter Jones’ flute and sax parts in “Nightflight”. Undoubtedly, a personal favourite. There are some flamenco influences (Triana?) too. Peter Jones delivers his best vocal performance in “For King and Country”, which also contains some very insightful socio-political lyrics.

Overall, another fine album by Robert Reed, with several great moments. Luke Machin shines in almost every song of the album. In addition to his undisguised love for Francis Dunnery’s (It Bites) work, I can also recognise some Steves (Rothery, Hackett, Vai, Morse) influences. The flawless production is a plus. “For King and Country” is a worthy addition to any fan of modern progressive music. Don’t hesitate to listen to it.