Η Reese Witherspoon θέλει την Jennifer Lopez στον τρίτο κύκλο του «Big Little Lies»

Did y'all watch my LIVE book announcement for @ReesesBookClub?! I am so excited to share the news that #TheHennaArtist by @thealkajoshi is our May book pick! 📚This vivid story is so rich and complex… reading about Lakshmi's journey from escaping an abusive marriage to becoming one of the most sought-after henna artists in Jaipur captivated me from the first chapter to the final page. Follow along with me at Reese's Book Club and let's read together!✨